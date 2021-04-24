Atlético is in luck. In the last two games has recovered the efficiency of face to door and the solvency on the goal of Oblak despite the casualties in attack. And now, when a capital period begins for LaLiga with three consecutive departures (Athletic, Elche and Barcelona), will have the reinforcements of Luis Suárez, João Félix and Thomas Lemar, which already enter the list to visit San Mamés.

Three fundamental players who had missed the last three games in the case of the Uruguayan and the French and two, plus the second half of the game against Betis, in João Félix. Suárez, who was suspended for the Benito Villamarín duel, has overcome a muscle injury and it remains to be seen if he will return directly to eleven or wait for his opportunity from the bench. João Félix is ​​recovered from a sprained ankle that he has been dragging from concentration with his team in the last international break and Lemar has not been able to participate in the last three matches due to tendinitis on the back of the left thigh.

Cholo’s only casualty to visit Athletic is that of Giménez, sanctioned for accumulating cards. Simeone will have to look for a substitute for the Uruguayan center-back, who was making big games. The question is to continue with the defense of four or return to the three centrals and the two lanes. Atlético has become strong with the presence of Lodi on the left and Carrasco stepping on the area more assiduously, but away from home the team is going through a bad run of results (they have not won since February 28 against Villarreal) and that could lead the coach to bet on a more populated defense. It also remains to be seen if any of the three recovered footballers start from the eleven or all of them await their opportunity from the bench.

The call, made up entirely of players from the first team, is as follows: Oblak, Grbic, Trippier, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi, Herrera, Saúl, Koke, Kondogbia, Torreira, Carrasco, Llorente, Lemar, Vitolo, Correa, João Félix, Luis Suárez and Dembélé. In the last two meetings Simeone has repeated eleven, the one formed by Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi, Herrera, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco, Llorente and Correa, although it will have to change insurance in the center of the rear.