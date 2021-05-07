Simeone turns the eleven that will try to storm the Camp Nou. The technician has a list of essentials, another of meritorious ones on the rise and another, even, of players who may not reach 100%. The gala team seems to form with three centers and that will again include Kondogbia, after his remarkable exam in Elche, and to make room for him the coach He’s going to leave João Félix and Correa on the bench, and this is something new, Suárez’s two most common partners.

Neither is indisputable, but both have been more starters than substitutes. Correa, in 32 games out of 44 (73%); João, at 24 out of 37 (65%). What’s more, there has always been one or the other in the eleven, and in twelve encounters, both at the same time. The versatility of the Argentine allows him to train in attack or on the right wing, so he is also compatible with the ‘7’. On this occasion, both will act as a revulsive. The cholo he keeps two aces up his sleeve to change the game and both, separately, have shown that they are capable of putting it together by entering from the bench.

João Félix runs out of room

Simeone has always valued quality minutes. In other words, playing from the start does not imply that a player’s contribution will be more important. TO strap this has haunted him since he arrived and is possibly the best match shaker of the squad. João does not go through his moment of greatest inspiration, but he must precisely take advantage of these opportunities to rebel and conquer the coach again. In Elche, neither one nor the other shone. Correa comes from alternating brilliant performances with other more desperate ones and João Félix invades the inconsequential. The Camp Nou is a great stage to show off even entering the 60th minute.

Kondogbia entered the eleven of Elche to give Koke rest. But the captain is fixed and the Central African international convinced as a dike ahead of the defense. In the first place, it seemed that Lemar it was going to be the one sacrificed, but the French also already has stripes. Thus, according to the last essay, Llorente will be the closest footballer to Suárez in attack. And when the forces weaken, João Félix and Correa, among others, will enter to reactivate Atleti. Two winning cards for the exam of the year.