Simeone revolutionizes the eleven and once again asks his players for maximum defensive intensity. Atlético trained this morning in Majadahonda with their sights set on this Saturday’s match against Getafe (9:00 p.m.). And the rojiblanco coach began to test with a possible eleven to face the Getafense team. And the coach is considering making several changes to the Madrid team.

Thus, Llorente, Reinildo, Kondogbia, Correa and Cunha appeared in the starting eleven in the morning rehearsal. Llorente did it on the right side and it seems that he will be in charge of occupying that position after Wass’ injury. Reinildo played on the left side, while Kondogbia led the team’s game together with Koke. Correa played on the right wing and Cunha, on point.

The team with which Cholo rehearsed was the following: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Cunha and Suarez. Players like João Félix, Carrasco and De Paul disappeared from the eleven, although it will be necessary to see in the next training sessions if the Argentine coach continues to try the same team or makes variations.

Simeone was very attentive to everything related to defensive aspects. The Atlético coach insisted on defending well all kinds of lateral centers and that the team is aggressive behind. That lack of forcefulness at the defensive level is depriving him of winning games. Cholo wants the team to make a good defensive retreat. The coach insists again and again in the training sessions, although later in the games the team continues to give away a lot in defense.