Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Atletico Madrid is seeking to get rid of midfielder Saul Niguez and striker Alvaro Morata, who were loaned to Chelsea and Juventus, respectively, and returned to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

There is more than one reason for the desire of “Rokhi Blancos” to dispense with the services of the two stars, or at least loan them again, the first is that the club’s management wants to provide their large salary, and the second is that the Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, does not include them in his technical calculations.

Chelsea refused to extend the loan of Saul, or to activate the purchase clause in it, and the same for Juventus with Morata.

Marca newspaper reported that no one doubts the talent and capabilities of any of the players, but the fact is that Simeone has many players he already relies on in the midfield and attack, and if the two players stay in the team, and neither of them receives an appropriate offer, he will be forced to take advantage of them in any way. A way, even as “options of last resort”, which do not amount to the status of the team’s main stars.

The newspaper revealed that the Italian AS Roma had expressed an interest in obtaining the services of Saul, and that Juventus had appointed him to Morata again, but on terms completely different from those that existed in the previous loan contract, which includes an option to buy for 35 million euros. The “old lady” hopes to start new negotiations to join the Spanish international striker at a much lower cost than in the first loan contract, according to Sky Italia.

The Atleti management is already looking for new loan offers for these two players this summer, to get rid of their large salaries, and even to reduce the salary structure.

In the event of the departure of Saul, 27, in particular, there will be a possibility for “Roji Blancos” to enter into real negotiations with Valencia, in order to include midfielder Carlos Soler, while Juventus awaits the response of “Atleti” regarding the negotiation again for Alvaro Morata, “29 years old.” The “Bianconeri” does not deny the great importance this Spanish striker represents to the “Old Lady” attack.