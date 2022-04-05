Atletico made the barricades and tactics proved him right for seventy minutes. Then Guardiola makes the right changes and the Belgian’s goal is born from a flash of Foden

For 70 minutes it seemed that Simeone had found the right weapon to snatch a 0-0 win against City, a draw that would have had the value of a win. All behind to save the goal and for the qualification everything goes back to the return match in Madrid. But a crack in the wall, exploited by De Bruyne, was enough to bring down Simeon’s castle of illusions. City wins, albeit by measure, but on the return Atletico will not be able to limit themselves to defending to overturn this 0-1 and win the semifinals.

the wall of Simeon – The playing philosophies of Guardiola and Simeone are perfectly reproduced on the pitch, right from the start. As expected. The City steals the ball when the referee blows the whistle and does not give it up anymore, Atletico curls up around their own penalty area and from there they do not even break with cannon fire. The result is a match that is a real torment for football lovers. Because the wall erected by the Spaniards does not let a pin pass and so Manchester finds itself grazing twenty meters from the door without ever being able to become dangerous. Rodri’s mistakes (too many) and, at a certain point, even De Bruyne’s are the symptom of the growing nervousness of the City. Apart from the doubts for a Koke-Silva contact at 13 ‘, there are no chills. The City’s ball possession is around 70%, but at the end of the first half it is clear to everyone that it will not be enough to command the march to win. On the other hand, fans of “Simeone-style” football gloat over Atletico’s partial achievement of not having conceded anything to Manchester. See also F1 | Haas VF-22 runs in Barcelona: the fake one was more beautiful

the turning point of Pep – At the beginning of the second half City seems to be able to be more effective in attack, while Llorente finds himself twice in front of Ederson and twice throws a candy in his mouth (on the first occasion, however, there was an obvious offside). At 55 ‘there is the first real chance for City, a poisonous free-kick from the edge by De Bruyne which, however, does not surprise Oblak. A header from Laporte flies over the crossbar; then Sterling goes down into the box, but again for the referee it’s not a penalty. Pep Guardiola changes and does well: inside Gabriel Jesus, Grealish and Foden. And after just a minute the latter gives a delicious ball to De Bruyne who only asks to be put on goal. It is the turning point of a treacherous match for City. Another great play by Foden gives rise to the 2-0 chance for De Bruyne, who kicks badly and Savic saves. Next Wednesday we repeat in Madrid and Simeone will have to come up with something: another wall will not be enough to qualify. See also Touching: video of the cry and hug of Ukrainian players in the Premier

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 23:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Simeone #raises #wall #Bruyne #knocks #City #wins #measure