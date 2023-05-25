In Spain we speak in practice only of the case of racism against Vinicius . The striker was the victim of heavy insults from some Valencia fans at the Mestalla. A situation that is causing a lot of discussion and which has seen the Brazilian himself return to the theme in different ways, even with a video that collects the various episodes that have involved him. To give a comment of him was as well Diego Pablo Simeone coach of Atletico Madrid on the sidelines of the press conference in view of today’s match against Espanyol.

PUNISHMENT AND EDUCATION – “Everything that is happening is giving us the opportunity to do things to improve the situation. We don’t wear any shirts, we talk about human beings. This is a very deep problem, we always talk about young guys who maybe don’t even know what they are doing. That’s why there’s a great opportunity: to understand where we’ve come and try to start again. And those who don’t want to live differently must be punished,” he said Simeon. “We are all willing to help but it’s not a football problem, it’s a social problem. They are kids who sometimes don’t know what they are doing. Spain is absolutely not a racist country. We have to be careful because certain concepts pass from the stadium to the streets. We have to educate young people because they are the future”.