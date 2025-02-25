02/26/2025



Updated at 00: 35h.





Atlético de Madrid promised them very happy with a double advantage in five minutes. His destiny with the superiority of Barcelona translated into four Barca goals was cute. But, for the umpteenth time in the season and second in Montjuic, the rojiblanco team resisted until it glimpses a minimal sample of rival weakness to grow and exploded it with two last lasts that leave the flavor of victory and the tie open one hundred percent. The Metropolitan will issue a sentence.

One of the great architects of the good result taken by Atlético was Julián Álvarez. Author of the first, to reach twenty for the first time in his career in Europe, assistant in the second and generator of the third, the Argentine was successful in each and every one of the decisions he made on the grass. «The game was crazy. I don’t know if you know Victoria, but when you go down on the scoreboard, end up tieding it in this way on a court as difficult as this, with a team that has great players, it is important, ”he analyzed after the match.

Julian explained that his people’s plan in the superiority of Barça was to “endure.” «We had to endure, always be in the game and with the head up, thought we can. We work in this way and the team demonstrates it », to which he added a praise towards a bench that” always throws a great hand “, this time with the great work, one more day, of Correa and Sorloth. «Humility and work always pay»He said.

Of the various games wrapped in the ninety minutes, Simeone He stayed with his team’s work with “fortitude, security and a spirit of competing huge.” «We started the game very well. Their first goal of them gives us the logical damage of a team that plays at home and that they play very well like Barcelona. Then came the corneres, which we can improve because we did not defend them well. The second half began better and then the changes revitalized the team, they gave him courage and freshness to attack with more people. They demonstrated a spirit of how to compete that I love, once again, ”he explained.









The Argentine felt “annoying” by the two goals embedded with a stopped ball, but he was not surprised by the spectacular game that both teams starred. «This was going to happen. A team like Barcelona is impossible for a game to end without making a goal, so to win or tie you you have to make goals. The team could have the courage to reverse a result that was not easy ».

Simeone also summed up the sensations that rolled his head on such a crazy and changing night. “With 2-0 I said ‘Don’t get so happy because nothing is so easy.’ Then with 2-2 and 3-2 I said ‘I could pass’. With 4-2, ‘we are having a bad time’. And with 4-4 We round a night that our fans will have left them very happy»He concluded.