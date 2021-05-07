A momentous assault for the League. Barça and Atlético, two of the candidates meet face to face at the Camp Nou in a decisive duel on the way to the championship. Simeone knows it, but he was restrained in the previous game, aware that he has never won a Barça fief as a mattress coach but also that there is no better occasion to do so than this: «There is always a first time in life for everything . Forever”.

Of course, the Argentine coach does not find “any similarity” with what happened between the two teams and on the same stage in 2014, when a draw on the last day gave Atlético what so far is their last league title. “Then the championship was over and in this there are still a lot of points at stake,” he recalled in this regard.

Despite the enormous significance of the event, the mattress coach does not detach himself from his traditional motto: «Game by game, facing the next one in the best way. With enthusiasm, humility and tranquility ». In this sense, he placed the secret to winning the League in “the mental”. Simeone did not want to enter into the fact that Koeman cannot sit on the local bench at Camp Nou, something that he did not consider as a condition for the game.

As for tactical schemes and a drawing that is presumed as the now classic 3-5-2, the Argentine avoided offering too many clues, although he recalled his favorite idea throughout the course: «We have been playing this season with an idea quite marked, sometimes expressed in a better way and sometimes not so good. We will not vary much what we have been doing. We will try to get closer to the best we have done this season.

«The season of Luis Suárez and Llorente speaks for itself. Two very important players for our team, the first with a thousand things and vindicating himself and the second surely having the best season of his career “, he valued about the two footballers who are expected to form in the mattress attack.

«The best are always mine and Oblak has obviously been doing several seasons at the best level. For me he is the best goalkeeper in the world. Ter Stegen is also at a high level, “he finally answered regarding the comparison between goalkeepers, two of the best.