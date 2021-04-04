Is the loss of points or the match made more painful?

We talked about what was seen, a Seville that started very well with a lot of associative play, game dynamics and absolute control of what was happening. The penalty came, Oblak’s great save and when a coach makes a change at minute 30 it is because he was wrong than he imagined in the game. In the second half we improved, we were more competitive and close to who we are. His goal appeared, we had that of Hermoso and Correa quite clear and we did not have the forcefulness. We had a first half where the coach did not make the best decisions for the team to be well.

What does the team need?

Keep working, look for what we have to grow, increase the intensity, which always generated resources for us through the talent of our footballers, seek to improve this week where to play against Betis we would lack players for cards and keep thinking about the game to match. Nothing moves me beyond the records that are negative.

They have lost a great advantage to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Spanish championship is always tough until the end. In the lower zone, in the Europa League, for the title … usually with two teams, sometimes we are closer like in 2014 or 2018, but afterwards it is always a matter of two. We are competing, now irregularly, more for the worse than the better, and we have to find a way as a coaching staff so that the boys are like for a large part of the season that was being very good.

Is the team feeling nervous?

No, honestly it does not go through nervousness. It goes through playing better, being a strong block, meeting our best version … I don’t think it’s nervousness.

He is affected by the defeat.

I don’t know how you expected me to be after a loss. I know what I want, I know the way and I’m not afraid of anything.

In this game they had many casualties and against Betis as well.

We do not look for excuses for the players who cannot be. It will not be an excuse today or in the next game. As for Torreira, his mother appeared and until the end of the season he is a player that we take into consideration, but with great respect for the difficult time that he had to live.