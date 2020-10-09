I already knew that it would take two days for the athletic fever to subside. We are that, the team that rises and falls from the clouds.

He Athletics he urgently needs to win the first days of the championship. It is not enough for us to win one game and draw two, that does not serve the fans. The Atleti fan has a very difficult role: he knows that it is very difficult to win this competition, but he also knows that there is a possibility, so the only way to be happy and not get off the hook all of a sudden on points and illusions is to be up there at the beginning. All the fans of all the teams will think the same thing, but I know that our case is special because we live permanently on no man’s land, in a kind of neutral zone that makes it very easy to look down and very difficult to look up.

We have to win the first games, put five forwards and score goals whatever (Simeone, kill me) because the joy of the fan depends on those goals. I know that our coach probably prefers a 0-0 draw. Surely St. Jan Oblak too. It gives me the impression that what causes a smile in the fan, even if it is slightly bitter, is more a tie at four than a sad tie at zero. Although it is worth the same, another sad point.

Simeone, thoughtful in the game against Villarreal.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (DIARIO AS)



Of course, point by point we are placing ourselves in that neutral zone that I was talking about. But we want to see anger and shine Suarez, and we want to see smile at João Felix, and we want to see Coast kick a post after scoring with your ass, and miraculously. Oblak will understand, in the supposed and probable case that they score us after the opponent’s throw-off. It’s for the good of the team and the fan. Risk and goals for the sake of illusion.

Dear and admired Simeone, put five forwards, damn it. Put to Llorente From the beginning. Put João Félix and Costa and Suárez. And let them suffer and enjoy and sweat for ninety minutes. Give joy to your body, Simeone. Surely the athletic fan will depend this year only on something as small and as important as the smile of João Félix.