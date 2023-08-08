Simeone, shock injury for Cholo’s son: Giuliano in hospital and friendly canceled

Terrible injury in a friendly for Giuliano Simeone, Cholo’s son: match cancelled

The last friendly before the start of the season cost dearly to Julian Simeon.

The brother of Napoli striker Giovanni and son of Cholo (Atletico Madrid coach) was seriously injured during the match between his Alaves against the Burgos (Spanish Serie B team): after scoring the 2-1 goal in the 81st minute, the striker born in 2002 suffered a very tough tackle, making up for a ankle injury.

Simeon Jr. he was taken off the field by ambulance and rushed to the hospital where they operated on him fractured fibula Successful surgery.

Naples encourages Simeone’s brother after the serious injury: “We are all with you!”

“Come on, we are all with you!”, the social message of Napoli to Giuliano Simeone, the brother of the blue striker Giovanni.

