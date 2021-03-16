Diego Pablo Simeone and Joao Félix put aside any quarrel, which of course they publicly deny. They appeared together in the preview of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 that Atlético will play this Wednesday against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and they exchanged congratulations. The challenge, to overcome the 0-1 of the first leg, played in exile in Bucharest. Atlético trained today in Majadahonda and will not set foot in the ‘blues’ stadium until an hour and a half before the game.

Can the media noise weigh Joao Félix? The Argentine coach was questioned, who advanced that the Portuguese star will start with Luis Suárez. «He is a very important player, he has started the season at a very high level, giving a lot of quality to the attack, and we need him. All footballers go through different stages and more when they are young. We hope that he continues to grow, with the talent and the will to reach the place he aspires to, ”he replied.

He denied that the Portuguese pearl, 21, does not get involved in the defensive aspect. Even Joao Félix himself highlighted this aspect in his words. «I always look at the best footballers and they all have a collective work to be part of the team. Joao never lacked intention to do so, we commented on it in a Portugal game against France, that we had seen tremendous work on the left, because he has it. To grow to the place where he seeks to go, you have to be complete, because all footballers always work as a result of the team.

Did you convey the spirit of Anfield to them ?: «We are facing a team that is doing very well. He has never lost with the new coach, they are very strong at home, playing very well, with great game dynamics and tomorrow we have only one result, which is to win. We will try to take the game where we believe to reach the goal.

Suarez has not scored out for five years, Cholo was reminded. “It’s probably the right day for Luis to cut that streak,” he replied optimistically. It is very important for us, a forward with a lot of hierarchy and weight «. Chelsea vulnerable points? »I believe that they do not have weaknesses, but it is not yet known what will happen from a result against that they have not yet had. That remains in doubt until it happens.