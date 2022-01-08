One day after that anniversary, that of his ten years since he first sat on the Atlético bench, in that Málaga-Atlético the beginning of everything, Diego Pablo Simeone appeared telematically from the Cerro del Espino press room to analyze the match that marks the start of the second round, the one that will play his team against Villarreal tomorrow (21:00) at La Cerámica. He commended Villarreal’s game, spoke about the possibilities in his squad after Trippier’s departure, of men like Lodi and that concern: relapses, injuries.

-Weeping, right side: “We also have Sime, who can also do it and who has done very well when he has had to. We also value him for that position, which is his natural one as well. The reality of Trippier’s departure is that it opens the possibility of having Marco as a winger-winger as in the National Team with Luis Enrique. That it is very clear that a player cannot play in two places, winger and midfielder, in this case we always try to choose what compensates, balances and makes us better as a team ”.

-Kondogbia-De Paul in the middle, how do you rate his performance: “We are trying to see well how Koke recovers from the COVID that has happened, just like João, Herrera…, the last to arrive, who make us happy because it gives us alternatives to have different players with different abilities. Kondo is doing very well in the middle with Rodrigo. We will see who starts in the middle or if Koke does it on the side, as he has done many times ”.

-Villarreal, does your defeat in the Cup make the game difficult ?: “I do not value this appreciation that you make. I value Villarreal as a team, with a great coach. It is a very competitive team, that plays well, that attacks well, that is organized and that each game causes errors, that you go out so that they generate spaces. I really like how he plays ”.

-Defense of four, does the team feel more comfortable than with three centrals ?: “It is early to definitely appreciate something. Yes, good things have been shown in these last two games, the presence of Carrasco on the right gives us breadth and depth to take advantage of the forwards we have. And then the condition of the team, which is accommodating as it is doing now, in the last two games, but I do not put aside the previous system. We did very well, he made us champions. Vrsaljko can play third, with Llorente and Carrasco as lanes ”.

-I gave it: “Very well, he is an important winger who has given us a lot since he arrived. Later, the system change generated trust in other teammates who also did very well, like Hermoso, like Carrasco, and that took away the possibility of continuing to have continuity. Lodi attacks very well when he plays fifth from the left and defends well when he is fourth from the right ”.

-Injuries, worries: “It worries me and it occupies me, we will try to find solutions. It is not normal for the relapses to be three of those that were ”.