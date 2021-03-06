Diego Pablo Simeone is aware of the privileged situation in which Atlético faces the derby against Real Madrid. The leader leads the whites by five points and has one less match than his arch enemy, but the rojiblanco coach estimates that nothing will be definitively resolved on Sunday in the Metropolitan. «It is a match at the top of the table, a direct match between two teams that fight for similar situations, but it is three points. There will still be a lot of league ahead, “he said on the eve of what will be his thirty-fourth confrontation on the bench with the Chamartín team.

“We played a lot, but also on Wednesday and the previous game against Villarreal. Since I arrived at Atlético, all the games are vital. What do we have to generate to win again? Have forcefulness, balance, play a great game, “explained Cholo when asked which team was played the most on Sunday.

The Argentine coach does not overlook the difference that separates his squad from Real Madrid in the table, but he remembers that in this League there have already been important twists in the script. «I go to the numbers and I see that in the fight for the Europa League ten or twelve games ago they had eliminated Betis from the list and now they are competing very well, ten games ago we were talking about an enormous distance and a championship that was not good for Real Madrid and Barcelona and today you can see how they are competing, especially Barcelona in the League and Cup and Real Madrid also in the Champions League. There is no need to hurry, they are very good teams, there is no team that plays badly and all the games are complicated. We must follow a path that we know, “he argued.

Variants



The Atlético coach has been rehearsing this week with different variants for the eleven. At the beginning he worked with Saúl in the core and Marcos Llorente more advanced, which would leave Joao Félix out. A day later, he tried the Portuguese as a companion to Luis Suárez, with Saúl as the victim. There is also the option for Correa to advance meters and be he who escorts the Uruguayan ‘9’. Simeone, of course, hid his letters at the pre-match press conference. «We train in both ways, tomorrow we will decide how we start the game. Joao and Ángel have different characteristics. Ángel gives us a more dynamic work in the collective work of the team with much more vertigo in his game and Joao a special talent that can get something that nobody else can have and from the part of the number of goals, those of Joao are very good. The competition is very good, very healthy, very beautiful. The two will play, one will start and another will have to wait, but surely both will play, “he said.

He had good words for the former Benfica, although he did not want to stop only in his figure. «I see Joao very well, like the whole group and the whole team. The team is in an extraordinary moment, a very beautiful moment, where we are fighting important things, playing very important games, which is what the footballer wants and is preparing for, “he commented.

He also spoke of the different faces that his team has shown in recent times when he was questioned about the work of Luis Suárez when it comes to stretching the block when the rojiblancos have armed themselves with a more defensive formation. «Against Sevilla we played low and he did very well, we won the game, against Real Sociedad he played an extraordinary game and won the game. Against Chelsea, which is perhaps where you refer the most, we couldn’t win in a game where little had happened. It not only depends on Suárez, but on what you do when you have the ball. It is one thing to start low and another not to be able to hold the ball when you have it to play in the opponent’s field, something that did happen against Sevilla and Real Sociedad », he explained.

Finally he referred to Kieran trippier, with which Simeone will be able to count on again, once the English side has served his penalty for participating in bets. «He has always trained, he really wants to play. Imagine a footballer who does not come playing and training every day, it is football, but always internally with us. He really wants to play, it is very important to us, he has quality, precision, hierarchy and he places a lot of value on having the ball in attack. From his position he gives us the power to attack, doing damage deep down and also from his associative pass, ”he stressed.