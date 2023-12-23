PreviousLiveChronicle

Forced as against Getafe to another epic session due to the expulsion of Söyüncü in the last third of the duel, Atlético took this postponed match corresponding to the fourth day. I needed to win or win. Llorente's goal keeps the fight for the title alive. A setback would have meant falling too far from the top of the table led by Girona and Real Madrid.

1 Oblak, Samuel Lino, Witsel, Azpilicueta, Giménez, Nahuel Molina (Marcos Llorente, min. 45), Rodrigo Riquelme (Correa, min. 45), Griezmann (Reinildo Mandava, min. 72), Koke (Soyuncu, min. 66) , From Paul and Morata (Saúl, min. 55) 0 Dmitrovic, Gudelj, Kike Salas, Sergio Ramos, Rakitic (Djibril Sow, min. 53), Óliver Torres (Rafa Mir, min. 78), Boubakary Soumare, Adrià Pedrosa (Januzaj, min. 81), Juanlu Sanchez, Suso (In -Nesyri, min. 52) and Lucas Ocampos Goals 1-0 min. 46: Marcos Llorente. Referee César Soto Grado Yellow cards Nahuel Molina (min. 27), Giménez (min. 37), Suso (min. 42), Kike Salas (min. 67), Witsel (min. 77), Sergio Ramos (min. 82), De Paul (min. 84), Azpilicueta (min. 90) and Marcos Llorente (min. 93) red cards Soyuncu (min. 70)

Atlético did not play well, but they won one of those victories that fill the eye and expand Simeone's chest. His races through the field, flying and jumping, reveal the dimension of what this victory entailed. Simeone was so aware of this that before the expulsion of the Turkish center back he had already operated with changes that sought more to defend than sentence Sevilla. In a moment of trouble, Simeone became Simeone again.

His duels with Quique are usually marked by a tactical and competitive overload. They know each other and also share many concepts. The two also long ago adopted the three-centre defense when before they were incorruptible devotees of the 4-4-2. And with the defense of five they both stood. If anything, Quique's decision to present an eleven without pure forwards caught attention. He formed his attacking partnership with Suso, a playmaker, and Ocampos, a wide player.

If that was Quique's trick to surprise, Simeone's was to edge Griezmann on the right wing so that from there he could shoot diagonals or form partnerships with Molina and De Paul. Neither coach's attempt to steal his wallet worked. With the cards laid out on the table, it was Atlético that won from the start. Morata faced Dmitrovic in a one-on-one match that he lost after a wall with De Paul.

The duel started with rhythm and short fuses. At Sevilla, it was Oliver Torres and Rakitic who tried to make the ball flow to their team and Ocampos who agitated with driving and unmarking. The Argentine is used to fighting Atlético and seemed determined to do so until his team ended up handing over the government of the game to him. He gave up Sevilla, but he did not lower his intensity. Atlético did not slow down either and a thick and difficult duel emerged from there. Everyone assumed that it was time to scratch in every dispute. A burst of ankle fouls took over the duel. Neither Dmitrovic nor Oblak had to intervene after the first quarter of an hour. There was more effort than football at Atlético and Sevilla trusted Ramos to guard the cave. He was morbid about the camero's return to the Metropolitano.

Neither De Paul's push, nor Morata's undermining work, nor Riquelme's attempts were enough to generate real danger. Lino's trial as an interior failed again. Simeone says that he is more associative than Riquelme, but the Spanish-Brazilian plays little game. Perhaps he is hiding behind that decision that the defensive risks are less with the youth player on the wing than in a more centered position. The point is that in two games this arrangement has generated more traffic jams than fluidity. The first act was a competitive exercise between two teams that taught more skill than silk.

The need to clarify his offensive led Simeone to leave Riquelme and Nahuel Molina in the dugout. Llorente and Correa entered and Lino went to the lane. As already happened against Getafe, when he returned the Brazilian to that position, Atlético became natural. A dynamic and one-touch ball release was sharpened by Koke with a 40-meter pass to Llorente, who cradled the ball on the side of the area. The cross that Morata was looking for was returned by Ramos in his attempt to clear it. Dmitrovic was already half down and he did not have time to rectify and arrive to stop Llorente's shot.

Not even a minute had passed since the restart and Atlético took the lead. Simeone did not seem overly confident in being able to manage it. That Getafe would equal a two-goal lead in the final minutes still had to be on his mind. So Simeone went back to being Simeone. Morata was cleaned first to put cement with Saúl. Then it was Koke to bring in Söyüncü, a central defender, and finish dusting off his most steely script. There was even more, this time out of obligation, when the Turk saw a straight red card for stepping on Ocampos' heel. Griezmann gave way to Reinildo, who reappeared after almost a year injured. Once again with ten to defend a favorable result. And he was able to maintain it. It was 20 minutes of work and sweat. Quique had already put in all the effort with En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir. He barely rushed Oblak. Sevilla attacked lateral centers and stayed there while Simeone pretended to fly with happiness.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.