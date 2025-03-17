More satisfied than one expected after a black week from his Atlético, Cholo Simeone reiterated his congratulations to his players despite the comeback suffered against Barça. “My team has competed as I expected, very well,” he said with a slight smile.

Caballeroso, the Argentine coach admitted the merits of the Flick team. “I congratulate Barça, he has made a very good game, especially in the end, when he has been very blunt and has had his dose of fortune in Lamine Yamal’s goal,” he recalled.

In the final stretch, Atlético has missed some dangerous counterattack and Simeone has lamented. “He had a Molina, who did not see a partner alone, also Sorloth, Riquelme … they have been several but they didn’t see it. They have been plays that I call almost nothing left, ”he explained.

“I can’t ask my players more than they are giving. Julian, for example, has spent bad night, with a fever and broken, ”he revealed.