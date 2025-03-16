Atlético completed a tragic week in the Metropolitan, eliminated in Champions and reduced its options in the League after falling against Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the two teams with which the beans are played. The rojiblanco deployment was surprised at the Barca after … wear and batacazo in the European derby, but against all prognosis, perhaps even for them, Atlético came to look 2-0 up on the scoreboard.

It was just a minute, because Sorloth’s goal responded almost immediately Lewandowski with 2-1. And that, in the end, was decisive for the general fall of the mattresses. «That flattens you and leaves you in shock. There we were quite weak, ”he acknowledged at the end of the Giulian party, which he showed again a great physical deployment on the right. «That a minute lasts that advantage is shit. This is a head game and they have squeezed, ”Llorente corroborated, even more explicitly. «The key has been that the game during the week has weighed. The team in the end has dropped ».

Simeone, meanwhile, acknowledged that his team felt fear of receiving the first goal of the opponent, and sang the ‘mea blame’ for not taking Giménez immediately after Sorloth’s goal. «I had to have put it right away. Football does not forgive you. I do self -criticism. The same with Giménez put us six goals, but what the game asked at at that time was to close it. I didn’t give me time to that change.

“I can’t ask my players more than they are giving,” he also said, praising this week’s effort. «Rodrigo made a great effort. Julian was broken, with a fever … and played as they saw.

Outside the Champions, Atlético has to play the season looking for the Cup final against this same Barcelona and waiting for his chance in the League, to which the Argentine coach does not give up: «There are ten days left and they have to play with each other. If we have the option, of course we will give everything ».

On the Barça side, Lamine Yamal, author of the 2-3 with whom Barcelona certified the comeback, said it was the rage and impotence of seeing himself with such an adverse score who took the best face of his team: «The three points were very important. Winning Atlético is hitting on the table. Is to recover the lead with one less. For him, in addition, he was his first goal in the League since at the end of October he marked Real Madrid, breaking a drought of almost five months.

Cerezo, critic with Courtois

Before Atlético-Barcelona, ​​Enrique Cerezo wanted to answer Courtois, who after the Champions League derby said to be fed up with the “victimism” of the mattresses. «What Courtois has to shut up. I should appreciate having been at Atlético de Madrid. He has to do what he was doing with us; be a man and a gentleman ».