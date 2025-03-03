Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid, European Cup, episode six. The capital’s derby faces a new chapter of its rivalry transferred to the old continent. The previous five fell on the white side and Simeone is aware that “the story exists” and that of the Merengue club in the Champions League is “extraordinary”, but is also confident that they have before them A “great opportunity».

«We face the game with a lot of respect for a great rival. I understand that they respect us in the same way», Said the Argentine, who believes that, when the ball begins to roll in the Bernabéu, Madrid’s defeat in Villamarín or the rojiblanco triumph over Athletic will have served no longer served.

«All previous matches will not influence anything, this is the Champions. If we played with a team from another league we would not talk about these issues. For Madrid a confrontation between Madrid and Atlético is spectacular, for Spain it will be very good to have a team in the quarterfinals, and for us, enjoy it. It is a very important moment. We are prepared for what has to come, ”he said.

Despite the undeniable success history of the white team in Europe, the great moment of Atlétic Favorite role To the mattresses. Simeone understands the search for a favorite, but refers to the mantra that repeats week after week: “We will seek to take the game where we believe we can harm.”









On his own state, the coach confessed to finding enthusiasm, as if it were his first day in the club. He was close to recognizing that he is looking for Atlético to the “most important place,” but rectified in time and maintained that the search is to “an important place in Europe.”

After their recent history against Barcelona and Madrid, asked about the trimming of the distance to these two teams, Simeone recalled that he has always put them in the place where they are “because of the story they have”, but but Atlético is «pure growth, that is very nice».

From Paul: “Bellingham’s decline will be important”

For its part, Of Paul He coincided with his coach that everything that previously happened “is left without any value” and the only analysis is that “Madrid in Bernabéu, the last European champions.” A meringue set that will not have Bellingham in the first leg due to accumulation of yellow, a decline that will be important for them, but is Madrid and have a lot of hierarchy that They know how to play this type of competitions».

The Argentine, despite being one of the most outstanding players of the rojiblanca season thanks to his way to erect like the lighthouse of the center of the field, always considers that “the best moment is about to come.”

In addition, seeing his attitude about the grass over his companions, also with the referees, the relevance he has acquired, although De Paul considers that he always enjoyed hierarchy. «I always felt important, they made me feel important. All roles have a weight because our greatest value is the group. I assume what touches me, I love it demands. I can give much more and the only way to get it is to work, ”he said.