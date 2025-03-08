03/08/2025



Updated at 4:03 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid faces a decisive week, in which on Wednesday its immediate future is settled in the Champions in front of Madrid and on Sunday its ability to dispute the league to Barcelona. But Simeone, despite inviting optimism, is clear about the lesson he has been teaching since he landed in the capital. «We think only of the Getafe», a rival he visits this Sunday (14.00, Dazn) In the coliseum.

«Everything is possible being a team»He said at a press conference, in which he highlighted the importance of being strong defensively. «All the teams that manage to reach the highest objectives are the ones that receive the least goals, there are no champion team that receives many goals. Apart from that defensive work, there is an implication in the offensive part to be able to generate the most important thing in this game, which are the goals, ”he said.

On whether you plan to make rotations in view of the next matches before the Real Madrid and BarcelonaCholo said they think “only in Getafe.” «It will be a different game than those we have played against them in the Metropolitan. They at home have an important strength since their game, they have improved a lot in attack. Of the intensity they propose, they have always handled it with their coach. I imagine a hard, difficult, locked game and hope to take it to the place where we believe we can harm him, ”he explained about the blue.

Regarding whether Julián Álvarez, warning of sanction, can see the fifth yellow and miss the next league duel against Barça, was clear. “Am I sincere? Zero. The only thing that matters to me is tomorrow’s game, ”he said.









On the other hand, he said that Javi Galán “It’s giving the best.” «We are getting the best of him, he is helping us a lot. We need your best version. The other day he had to suffer with Rodrygo, as most of the left sides against Rodrygo suffer, it is no exception; He suffered a little with Yamal, yes, as most of the left sides suffer. We know their conditions, his humility, his commitment and we need it, ”he said.

He also explained that Galán is having more minutes than Reinildo Because he believes he does “good as a team.” «Reinildo has its characteristics, he is a boy who we already know his defensive strengths, we have used it in several less time passages in the finals of the matches. He has to be prepared for when he touches him, and I have no doubt that for his nobility, for his quality as a person, he will be prepared for the moment he touched him to play, ”he said.

Finally, he spoke of the state of Azpilicueta and Koke. «César is very good, training in the best way today, and is on the way to being prepared to play, because we will need it. To Koke, or speak. We have to stop because he wants to play now, and obviously he needs his time to recover. He is on that path, and I have no doubt that he will really want to accompany us as quickly as possible, ”he concluded.