Three days before the end of the League, with the favorable factor of depending on himself to be champion, Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, focuses more if possible on preparing the next game and preventing other derivatives from distracting him. For this reason, he tries to tiptoe over the arbitration controversies although he declares himself a firm defender of the VAR because “it is more fair” and throws a dart at his eternal rival by ensuring that “when you play well and win, you do not talk about the referees ».

When a new appointment of the championship already appears, in the case of the leader against Real Sociedad, the penalty for Militao’s hand still resounds in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla last Sunday. “But there has always been and will always be controversy in a game as dynamic as football,” the coach began at the first of the five questions that circulated around that fact.

“We are diverting the attention that coaches have to have in what concerns us and in the reality that we have, which is to improve our team and forget about the referees, because when teams play well and teams win, there is no talk of the referees, and there is always controversy going around, because it is football and the controversy will exist for a lifetime, “he valued.

“But I think that we, as coaches, have to make sure that our team plays better. We have 95 or 96 minutes to play, there is a VAR and a referee on the field who have the decision-making before the opportune plays and we are part of this situation. We cannot influence anything, because we have another place. The responsibility is for the people who occupy that place today and it must be respected, “he continued at the telematic press conference.

«As I have said millions of times, not now, the VAR is more fair with the things that actually happen; later, it is improved, pointed much more clearly … It could be. But it is fairer, that’s for sure, sometimes it touches you in favor or sometimes against, “said Simeone, who insisted on his occupation: preparing his team.

«I decide to worry about what concerns me. I am a coach and I have to take care that my team arrives in the best possible way, that the players can recover the best possible from the previous game … We have to get the best out of our team when we have to play and when we have to play . I understand that giving my opinion and speaking I never did, nor will I do it now, “he proclaimed later when he was also asked about the calendar, due to the fact that Real Madrid have one less day off than the rojiblancos between this day – he will play Thursday – and the next, Sunday.

Simeone focuses on the last three days without leaving “game by game”. «It is our essence since we arrived. It is our strength. Only by focusing on the game that we play can we be better and we aim for that “, remarked the coach, who recalled that his team comes from” playing a very good game in Barcelona. “

“We need, as our challenge, to follow this same line,” said Simeone, who stressed the “confidence” he has in his players, as he said before the visit to Camp Nou (0-0), and warned of the “good game »of Real Sociedad, his rival this Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in another crucial duel.

Koke turns 500 games



«La Real plays very well, they have dynamics, they use different ways to start their game, which always ends with two forwards, Portu and Oyarzábal, accompanying Isak on the inside. The presence of Januzaj gives him a lot of hierarchy in attack and Silva a lot of vision of the game and personality to the team. He has a team of many young boys too, who are very excited. I like how they play, they are a brave team and it will be a tough game, ”I predict.

Koke Resurrección will meet the San Sebastian 500 games with Atlético. «He is one of those that remains or the last that remains from the first day he arrives at the club. We have been sharing this same passion and enthusiasm. From the first day I saw him I thought he could be a very important player for the club. It makes me very proud for him, for what is happening to him. To continue improving, because it is clear that, he knows it well, we are not going to give anything to anyone “, he declared.

And he praised the Belgian Yannick Carrasco very unbalanced this course and the best at the Camp Nou. “This is a fantastic year. He is a footballer with incredible ‘dribbling’, with a very strong speed, with power, improving enormously year after year. With forcefulness it will raise a little more the enormous year that is doing ».