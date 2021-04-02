Saúl had six consecutive seasons at the highest level after triumphing during his assignment to Rayo. To the point that the previous season accumulated 4,246 minutes being the footballer most used by Simeone. Now, the data for this campaign is different since it is the eleventh in the list (1993). Practically fixed in the first section, but a substitute in the second third of the competition, Saúl needs to hit the table.

The help available to the rojiblanco squad is called Simeone. The Argentine coach continues to bet on him. The mattress coach gave him the 90 minutes in the match against Chelsea at home where continuity was played in the Champions League. This bet on him does not remain in the past … Saúl was a starter in Atlético’s training and points to the starting eleven against Sevilla.

As AS reported in March, Atlético will meditate on Saúl’s future where there is no doubt that he has many years left at a high level. The midfielder has a cache and if he leaves the club it will be for a price according to that category. Bayern is one of those interested. Saúl has a contract with Atlético until June 30, 2026 and his termination clause is 150 million euros, while his market value according to Transfermartk is 60 million. Now, against Sevilla, he can have that opportunity to position him as the undisputed starter and close a possible debate about his performance.

