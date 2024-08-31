

Madrid (Reuters)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was in no mood to explain his thoughts ahead of his team’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao in a press conference that lasted just four minutes and 31 seconds.

Simeone answered only a few questions in a brief and tense press conference, his answers were short and vague, and he did not say much about his team’s disappointing start to the season.

Atletico have enjoyed a hugely successful summer transfer window in Spain, spending more than €200 million ($221 million) to bolster their squad with big-money signings such as Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, but so far their form has been modest.

After a disappointing draw in their opening game with Villarreal, a 3-0 win over last year’s surprise package Girona looked promising, but the team suffered another shock, a goalless draw at home to newly promoted Espanyol.

“Since I arrived here 12 years ago, we have tried to compete in all competitions as best we can,” Simeone said when asked about the high expectations surrounding Atletico’s new squad and his goals this season.

Simeone was criticised by fans and pundits against Espanyol after substituting striker Alvarez and winger Samuel Lino at half-time, and later replacing Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth with defender Reinildo Mandava.

Atletico travel to Bilbao to face the team that eliminated them in the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season with a resounding 3-0 win, continuing their march towards winning the title.

Atletico Madrid have won just once in their last seven visits to San Mames.

“Every time we play in Bilbao we know how difficult it is,” Simeone said ahead of Saturday’s match. “They are a tough opponent on their home ground and in front of their fans who lived their best years as cup champions.”

We expect a tough game, and we have to take it where we want it to be.”

Atletico are fourth in the standings with five points from three games, four points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​while Bilbao have four points.

