Berlin (dpa)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said that Atlético and Valladolid will do their best in the decisive final round of La Liga.

Atletico enters the match scheduled for tomorrow «Saturday» and is at the top of the standings by two points behind Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid knows that the victory will guarantee the crowning of the Spanish League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season, when they drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the last round to deprive Barcelona of the title.

However, the stakes remain high for Valladolid, who must win to maintain their chances to escape the relegation. History stands next to Atletico Madrid: Valladolid has not won a single game in their last 11 matches, and has failed to score goals in seven of their last eight matches, while Sergio Gonzalez has failed to score a win against Diego Simeone in the last eight games.

Simeone could be the third coach to win the league title twice with Atletico Madrid, behind Ricardo Zamora (1940 and 1941) and Helenio Herrera (1950 and 1951).

But the former midfielder said the team’s preparations for this round were not different from the rest of the season. Today, Friday, he said: We trained as we train for each round. We are concerned about facing Valladolid, against a competitor who has his needs and is looking to play as he always plays.

“We know anything is possible in a match,” he added. Of course, Valladolid’s needs are not different from ours, but they are similar in that they are important targets.

He added: All the teams went through different situations to get here, we are two teams fighting for the crowning of the league title, three teams wrestling relegation and three teams seeking to play in the European League, this is the Spanish League: match by match, we must do our best, and we hope for Achieving the best in the end.

He continued: It is a final match. Two teams are competing for different goals and players will sacrifice their lives to achieve the goal.