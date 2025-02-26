Atlético de Madrid lived a infarction match against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Started winning 0-2 in the first minutes, He was traced and ended up putting 4-4 ​​in the last moments With a goal from Sorloth that unleashed Simeone’s madness.

In the press conference after the game, the coach of Atlético de Madrid spoke about the roller coaster of emotions that it experienced During this exciting encounter.

“With 0-2, I said: ‘Do not get so happy because this is not so easy. We are going to be honest, they want to make me believe that it is easy, but it will not be so easy.’ Then when 2-2 came, I said: ‘Well, I could happen.’ When 3-2 came, I said: ‘I could also happen’. Already with 4-2, I said: ‘We are having a bad time’. With the 4-3 we were close to drawing it and with the 4-4 I think we rounded one night that our fans will surely have left them very happy, “he said.

“The game began very well with that 0-2 in 10 or 12 minutes, it had controlled very well. I think their goal, 1-2, gives us the logical damage of a team that plays at homewho has been losing 0-2, who plays very well as Barcelona and obviously begins to corner, “Simeone analyzed.

The Argentine coach considered that “the team, beyond the different moments in the game, He demonstrated and worked a game with greatness, very safely, Always looking for the same line of the party and with a spirit of competing huge. “

Thus, he identified errors. “They saw the corners, which we can improve how to defend them, because we did not defend them well, and from there that 3-2 advantage that made the first half. The second half, I think, they started better. 4-2 appeared and we had Griezmann’s, if I’m not mistaken, for 4-3, “he argued about it.

“And then I think the changes revitalized, they gave freshness to the team, they were worth it in the last meters to attack with more people. The game was not easy to play it and the truth is that the boys … I repeat, A spirit of competing is something that I love and demonstrated once again. We went for 4-3, we had the Correa for 4-4, then we had the 4-4 of Sorgeh and well, we go with an open match, with a very difficult rival, but we also have our tools ” warned the Argentine coach.





“It is clear that 4-2 was a hard result for a rival who plays as Barcelona plays. The 4-4 equals the tie and is still a lot for April 2. We have many games ahead to focus, especially what we have on Saturday with Bilbao. His time will come to think about what will happen at that time, “he said after looking at his next Alaw Sports Athletic.

Then Simeone explained the replacements of De Paul and Griezmann in a hot moment. “Justo Rodrigo had made a fantastic pass to Griezmann, and one who went a little bit. That is, I said: ‘I’m fucking it.’ Because Rodrigo was dating, but precisely. But I understood that we needed a leg in the middle with Marcos“He alluded to Llorente.

He also said that Ángel Correa “could give that depth and that courage to play” that he has “in different parts of the field and obviously cause difficulties.” In this regard, He praised Julián Álvarez for his “incredible work” since “he ran everywhere; in Mediapunta, in the middle, behind, on the side, etc.”, he added.





“Lino entered very well, there on the left, and I think the team started as it is increasing And it was perceived until we could win it. We go with this 4-4, open and rival qualifying very difficultbut we have our tools, “said the rojiblanco coach.

“That two goals of ball stop … annoyed, yes, we can improve it, and obviously it depends from the individual to the collective. But then it was a match that was going to happen, this, A team like Barcelona is impossible for a game to end without making a goal. To win or tie, you have to make goals, and the truth that the team could have the courage, especially from 4-2 onwards, to reverse a result on their court, “he stressed.

Meanwhile, he talked about the reason for scoring so many goals in the discount time. “It is coming out of us. I think the team tries until the end cause this type of situationWe have fresh soccer players when they enter, they are doing very well. And that does well, that each one can give us, so far the coach decides and they can, the maximum, “said the ‘Cholo’.





Finally, he was glad for the performance of Josema Giménez. “It’s in a great season. With a lot of regularity, I think we are managing everything very wellof his work, of physical work, of our work to give him his breaks also so that he can pay to the level we need, “he said about the Uruguayan central.

“For me he is an important player within the team. At the time, I clearly remember that we won the League [en 2021], I had the possibility of leaving and we obviously ask to stay. And the club has left it and hopefully we can continue giving us important nights, “Simeone concluded about Giménez.