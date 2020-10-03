Guardianship of the party. After the football explosion of the league premiere, the Athletic was unable to give continuity to the Huesca. The sequence was revealing. Simeone’s team arrived late to the game, lost the center of the field —44% of disputes won only and only seven recoveries in rival territory— and when they deserved the victory they lacked firmness in the auction. The first 45 minutes revealed past vices in a team lacking in control and fluidity in the game. These requirements are essential when faced with a Villarreal of marked contrasts, showy in the possession phase and uncovered without the ball. The return of Koke it is linked to Atleti’s need to dominate. Beside Thomas, is the right footballer to lead the defense-attack transition. His short association capacity is complemented by the Ghanaian’s change of orientation. In both records, Saul it does not reach that reliability.

Sides. In addition to the center lane, looking for João Félix, the architecture of Atleti’s game has to look outside. During the week, against Alavés, Villarreal was better grouped with the entry of Iborra in the axis, which gave way to a 1-4-1-4-1 in the defensive phase. The voids behind the backs of the media that caused so much chaos in the Camp Nou they decreased. However, the hole in the bands remained. He Alaves he was able to escape from the outside to the inside, as Huesca did on the opening day. Villarreal is compromised by backing down. It is the second team that receives the most shots: 12 per game.

The opposition. The positional authority that Atleti needs will be questioned by Villarreal’s plan. The block Emery he takes care of the start (264 passes in his own field) and, regardless of the system, 1-4-4-2 or 1-4-3-3, he has achieved efficient automatisms. Gerard Moreno Y Moi They are offered on the sides of rival pivots. It is not strange to see direct connections between the centrals, where the displacement of Pau Torres, and the offensive line. The ownership of Iborra also freed Equal. Without the initiative, Atleti could be at the mercy of Villarreal.