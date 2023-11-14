Relaxed and happy with his recent renewal until 2027, Diego Pablo Simeone gave an extensive interview on the night of Monday to Tuesday in El Larguero de la Cadena Ser in which he reviewed the current situation at Atlético and his own. He addressed the change in the team’s game, analyzed the departure of João Félix and how he was able to overcome last year’s crisis until being able to finalize this last extension of his contract. “It was a very important renovation, different from the others that we have already had here,” admitted the red and white coach. “I feel the joy and the desire to search for more, there is a project that we continue to need to build, linked to Miguel [Gil Marín]and Enrique [Cerezo]”

Simeone recognized that the level of demand among the red and white fans has risen motivated by the successes achieved in his 12 years as coach of Atlético, which is why, as soon as he signed his new contract, he said: “I want more.” “What I meant by that is getting closer to what we’re not getting close to now, which is being able to win. It’s not enough for people to be third. It makes us grow, position ourselves in the place to be close to being able to achieve that and we have to try to get there because people want to win. The fan’s demands are no longer the same as before.”

When asked about the situation he experienced before the World Cup, in which his departure from Atlético was closer than ever, the Argentine coach explained that he had to take risks: “A year ago, in November of last year, the team did not respond, no We found ways for the team to respond and you stop and say, something is happening that didn’t happen before. It’s been many years, there were two ways, press the accelerator despite the curves coming or continue on the road. We push on and continue on the route.”

In the midst of that crisis in which he was highly questioned both internally and externally, Simeone chose to get out of it without João Félix, who went from being the first striker to the last. Cholo was diplomatic in his response, but also sharp when he was asked about the fuss and the faces the Portuguese made when he changed him. “It is clear that the Atleti people do not like certain gestures, because we have another idiosyncrasy. When you don’t understand the idiosyncrasies of where you are, it’s difficult to live together. It’s like I come from Argentina to Spain and I want to live like I do in Argentina. The idiosyncrasy is different. Everything good that happens to João is good for us, I am happy that he plays so much. If he has to stay at Barcelona it will be an important income for the club and if he returns he can do it better.”

Simeone feels comfortable in the role of coach of a team that could be lurking in the fight for titles if Real Madrid or Barcelona fail. When he arrived 12 years ago he said that he would like Atlético to be an annoying team. He thinks that this threatening Atlético can make the two great dominators of the Spanish championship nervous. “Of course I like to bother. Did you see the flies? They are complicated. Imagine that they know we are going around.”

Regarding the possibilities of achieving a title he said: “When you are 16 or 17 in the group you have a better chance. I see the boys well, convinced of what they want and very hooked on the idea of ​​what we are doing. Which is not from now. That the year we won LaLiga we played similarly. The team is on the right path, convinced of what it does and wants more.”

Finally, regarding the more offensive version of Atlético that is being seen, he explained: “I like to play well. If you ask me more identified, I like to defend well and if you defend better than the rest, you are better. In the Premier no one defends, there is something that is not done, if we can improve it and attack like that we will do something better. Last year’s Barcelona came out champion because of the way they defended. “They had a solid defensive structure, they scored few goals.”

