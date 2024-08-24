Simbolotto Drawing Today, August 24, 2024
SYMBOL LOT – This evening, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 8 pm the Simbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with the Lotto draws (four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday). For the month of August the wheel associated with the game is the National one. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, 24 August 2024? Below are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:
SYMBOLOTTO DRAWING TODAY: numbers and symbols
(The winning numbers of the contest LotSimbolotto, are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and/or at the betting shop)
Simbolotto: how it works
We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s Simbolotto draw, Saturday 24th Augustor 2024, but how does this game work? For each Lotto game played on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned to the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto draws, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The wheels associated month by month:
- January: Bari
- February: Cagliari
- March: Florence
- April: Genoa
- May: Milan
- June: Naples
- July: National
- August: National
- September: Palermo
- October: Rome
- November: Turin
- December: Venice
The prizes
The Simbolotto win is independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and varies depending on the number of symbols guessed and in proportion to the amount played in Lotto. The prize structure is simple. For example, taking into account a Lotto game of one euro, this amount is recovered with two numbers guessed; with three instead you get a win of 5 euros; it goes up to 50 for four symbol numbers; in the case in which all the five symbols are hit you can get to 5 thousand euros.
The symbols
The symbols of the Lotto game, Simbolotto, are 45 in total. Below is the list of the game symbols:
1 – ITALY
2 – APPLE
3 – CAT
4 – PIG
5 – HAND
6 – MOON
7 – VASE
8 – PANTS
9 – CRADLE
10 – BEANS
11 – MICE
12 – SOLDIER
13 – FROG
14 – TRUNK
15 – BOY
16 – NOSE
17 – BAD LUCK
18 – MATCH
19 – LAUGHTER
20 – PARTY
21 – WOLF
22 – CROSSBOW
23 – I LOVE
24 – PIZZA
25 – CHRISTMAS
26 – HELMET
27 – SCALE
28 – UMBRELLA
29 – DIAMOND
30 – CHEESE
31 – WATERMELON
32 – DISC
33 – PROPELLER
34 – HEAD
35 – BIRD
36 – CASTANETRES
37 – FLOOR
38 – PINE CONE
39 – SCISSORS
40 – PICTURE
41 – JEWEL
42 – COFFEE
43 – MUSHROOMS
44 – PRISON
45 – SWALLOW
ALL LOTTO DRAWS (ARCHIVE)
