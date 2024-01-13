Today's Simbolotto draw, 13 January 2024

LOT SYMBOL – This evening, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 8pm the Simbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with the Lotto draws (four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday). For the month of January the wheel associated with the game is that of Bari. But what are the winning symbols of today's draw, 13 January 2024? Below are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:

SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols

TODAY'S LOTTO, 10ELOTTO AND SUPERENALOTTO DRAWINGS

(The winning numbers of the LotSimbolotto, are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

Symbol: how it works

We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today's Simbolotto drawSaturday 13 January 2024, but how does this game work? For each Lotto game played on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned on the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto draws, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The wheels associated month by month:

January: Bari

February: Cagliari

March: Florence

April: Genoa

May: Milan

June: Naples

July: National

August: National

September: Palermo

October: Rome

November: Turin

December: Venice

The prices

The win at the Simbolotto is independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and varies depending on the number of symbols guessed and in proportion to the amount played at the Lotto. The reward structure is simple. For example, taking into account a one euro Lotto game, this sum is recovered with two guessed numbers; with three instead you get a win of 5 euros; it rises to 50 for four number-symbols; if all five are hit, it can reach 5 thousand euros.

The symbols

There are a total of 45 symbols in the Lotto game, Simbolotto. Below is the list of symbols in the game:

1 – ITALY

2 – APPLE

3 – CAT

4 – PIG

5 – HAND

6 – MOON

7 – VASE

8 – BREECHES

9 – CRIB

10 – BEANS

11 – MICE

12 – SOLDIER

13 – FROG

14 – TRUNK

15 – BOY

16 – NOSE

17 – BAD LUCK

18 – CERINO

19 – LAUGHTER

20 – PARTY

21 – WOLF

22 – CROSSBOW

23 – I LOVE

24 – PIZZA

25 – CHRISTMAS

26 – ELMO

27 – SCALE

28 – UMBRELLA

29 – DIAMOND

30 – CHEESE

31 – WATERMELON

32 – DISC

33 – PROPELLER

34 – HEAD

35 – BIRD

36 – CASTANETS

37 – PLAN

38 – PINE

39 – SCISSORS

40 – PAINTING

41 – FOOL

42 – COFFEE

43 – MUSHROOMS

44 – PRISON

45 – SWALLOW

(The winning numbers of the Lotto competition, Simbolotto, are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and/or in betting shops).

ALL LOT DRAWINGS (ARCHIVE)