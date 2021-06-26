Simbolotto draw today, June 26, 2021
LOT SYMBOLOT – Tonight, Saturday 26 June 2021, at 8 pm the Simbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with the Lotto draws (three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). For the month of June the wheel associated with the game is that of Naples. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, June 26, 2021? Here are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:
SYMBOLOT TODAY EXTRACTION: numbers and symbols (draw at 20)
(The winning numbers of the Lot, Symbol, are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ disclaims any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and / or in the betting shop)
Symbol: how it works
We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s symbol draw, Saturday 26 June 2021, but how does this game work? For each Lotto bet on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned on the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto draws, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The associated wheels month by month:
- January: Bari
- February: Cagliari
- March: Florence
- April: Genoa
- May: Milan
- June: Naples
- July: National
- August: National
- September: Palermo
- October: Rome
- November: Turin
- December: Venice
The prices
Winning at the Symbolotto is independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and varies according to the number of symbols matched and in proportion to the sum played in the Lotto. The structure of the rewards is simple. For example, taking into account a one euro Lotto bet, this sum is recovered with two guessed numbers; with three instead you get a payout of 5 euros; it goes up to 50 for four numbers-symbols; in the event that the entire five is hit, it can reach 5 thousand euros.
The symbols
The symbols of the Lotto game, Simbolotto, are a total of 45. Below is the list of symbols of the game:
1 – ITALY
2 – APPLE
3 – CAT
4 – PORK
5 – HAND
6 – MOON
7 – VASE
8 – BRAGHE
9 – CRADLE
10 – BEANS
11 – MICE
12 – SOLDIER
13 – FROG
14 – TRUNK
15 – BOY
16 – NOSE
17 – Misfortune
18 – CERINO
19 – LAUGH
20 – PARTY
21 – WOLF
22 – CROSSBOW
23 – I LOVE
24 – PIZZA
25 – CHRISTMAS
26 – HELMET
27 – SCALE
28 – UMBRELLA
29 – DIAMOND
30 – CACIO
31 – WATERMELON
32 – DISC
33 – PROPELLER
34 – HEAD
35 – BIRD
36 – Castanets
37 – FLOOR
38 – PIGNA
39 – SCISSORS
40 – FRAMEWORK
41 – Fool
42 – COFFEE
43 – MUSHROOMS
44 – PRISON
45 – SWALLOW
