Simbolotto draw today, 12th November 2022

LOT SYMBOLOT – Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 8 pm the Simbolotto draw will be staged, the game directly associated with the Lotto draws (three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). For the month of November, the wheel associated with the game is that of Turin. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, November 12, 2022? The following are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:

SYMBOLOT TODAY EXTRACTION: numbers and symbols

30 – CACIO

18 – CERINO

32 – DISC

4 – PORK

39 – SCISSORS

Symbol: how it works

We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s symbol draw, Saturday 12 November 2022, but how does this game work? For each Lotto bet on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned on the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto draws, in a specific and dedicated procedure. Associated wheels month by month:

January: Bari

February: Cagliari

March: Florence

April: Genoa

May: Milan

June: Naples

July: National

August: National

September: Palermo

October: Rome

November: Turin

December: Venice

The prices

Winning at the Symbol is independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and varies according to the number of symbols matched and in proportion to the amount played in the Lotto. The structure of the rewards is simple. For example, taking into account a one euro Lotto bet, this sum is recovered with two guessed numbers; with three instead you get a payout of 5 euros; it goes up to 50 for four numbers-symbols; in the event that the whole five is hit, it can reach 5 thousand euros.

The symbols

The symbols of the Lotto game, Simbolotto, are a total of 45. Below is the list of symbols of the game:

1 – ITALY

2 – APPLE

3 – CAT

4 – PORK

5 – HAND

6 – MOON

7 – VASE

8 – BRAGHE

9 – CRADLE

10 – BEANS

11 – MICE

12 – SOLDIER

13 – FROG

14 – TRUNK

15 – BOY

16 – NOSE

17 – Misfortune

18 – CERINO

19 – LAUGH

20 – PARTY

21 – WOLF

22 – CROSSBOW

23 – I LOVE

24 – PIZZA

25 – CHRISTMAS

26 – HELMET

27 – SCALE

28 – UMBRELLA

29 – DIAMOND

30 – CACIO

31 – WATERMELON

32 – DISC

33 – PROPELLER

34 – HEAD

35 – BIRD

36 – Castanets

37 – FLOOR

38 – PIGNA

39 – SCISSORS

40 – FRAMEWORK

41 – Fool

42 – COFFEE

43 – MUSHROOMS

44 – PRISON

45 – SWALLOW

