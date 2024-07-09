They have been Sentences for trappers Baby Gang and Simba La Rue drastically reduced on appealon trial together with six other defendants for the shooting that took place at dawn on 3 July 2022 in the nightlife area of ​​Corso Como in Milan, in which two Senegalese were injured.

Zaccaria Mouhib, aka Baby Gang, was acquitted by the judges of the third criminal appeal section of Milan of the crime of robbery and sentenced to 2 years and 9 months for assault, brawling and illegal possession of a firearm. A sentence almost halved compared to the first degree sentence of 5 years and 2 months in prison. A reduction also for his friend Simba La Rue (Lamine Mohamed Saida), sentenced to 4 years and 6 months, compared to the 6 years and 4 months of the first degree.