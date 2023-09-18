After the Kiss Cam, a fun custom inspired by the famous Disney cartoon is becoming popular in US competitions

Sport is not alone cheering and kicking the ball. People go to the stadium for many other reasons: to experience authentic emotions, see their idols up close and to show concrete support. You go for the cheering, for the friendship, for the street food but above all for entertainment and entertainment, which in the USA is a genre in itself (see Super Bowl). In addition to the action on the pitch, however, there are always numerous elements that contribute to animating the match. There team mascot, for example, gets noticed by throwing t-shirts into the stands with a special gun. THE dance troupes they perform in the center of the parquet, giving the public extraordinary and eccentric performances that often end up on social media. In recent years, more and more novelties have been introduced, such as the traditional one Kiss Cam, which involves the couples present in the stands. Now, however, there is another custom that is becoming popular and it is the Simba Caminspired by the famous Disney film The Lion King. See also The 11 MLS jewels that will play the Generations Cup

What is Simba Cam — During the match, a camera focuses on the audience looking for someone who you raise a dog in the air, just like Rafiki does with Simba in the movie. When a four-legged friend is spotted, the image comes projected on big screens of the arena, accompanied by epic music and thunderous applause. It has become one of the most popular and requested attractions in US stadiums, from hockey to baseball, sparking laughter and enthusiasm from the public. The latest case, which has gone viral, is that of the Simba Cam activated during a Mets game at Citi Field. Many fans raised their dogs. In the past this same scene has been done with small children (although someone has also tried it with adult friends…). But What is the Simba Cam inspired by?? The answer lies in the magical world of Disney and in the famous animated film The Lion King. See also Neymar, "I'll tell everything": the woman in the Brazilian's infidelity scandal explodes

the Disney cartoon — The Lion King, released in 1994, is one of the film production company’s most beloved and iconic works. Tell the story of Simbaa young lion destined to become the king of the Savannah. One of the most memorable and moving moments of the film is the famous “red sign” scene.

In the scene, the wise and elderly mandrill Rafikilike some sort of shaman, paints a red sign on Simba’s forehead, symbolizing destiny and his royal legacy. This sign becomes a symbol of hope and determination for Simba, who later pledges to redeem his kingdom and restore harmony to it. The soundtrack that you hear with the Simba Cam is the song The circle of lifecomposed by Elton John and characterized by rhythms and sounds that recall African musical influences, with African style choirs which add a touch of authenticity to the entire song.