Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The World Championships in short distance swimming (25 meters) continues its brilliance and dazzling success in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and its competitions extend until December 21.

On its second day, the championship witnessed eight coronation ceremonies, and Canada maintained its lead in the medal classification, with 5 medals (3 gold, 2 silver), and America came in second place with 10 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), and Sweden in third place with a score 4 medals (2 gold, 2 bronze).

The final races witnessed intense competition, which was initiated by Sweden’s favorite by equaling the world record in the women’s 4X50 meter medley relay with a time of 1:42.38 minutes, which was set by the American team at the World Championships in short distance swimming “25 meters” held in Hangzhou, China in the year 2018, and the US team came second with a time of 1:43.61 minutes, while the Netherlands team came third with a time of 1:44.03 minutes.

In the men’s 100m backstroke, American swimmer Shane Casas won the second medal in his international sports career and the first gold in it by winning first place after a strong start, maintaining his progress throughout the race to cross the distance in 49.23 seconds, ahead of Klement Kolesnikon of the Russian Swimming Federation, and the Belgian Robert Glinta, who finished second and third, with an interval of less than four tenths of a second from the first place holder.

Chinese swimmer Yufei Zhang grabbed the women’s 200m butterfly gold after a race in which she imposed her strong presence and topped all its stages. He finished third, 1.87 seconds behind.

The men’s 100m breaststroke witnessed a new record at the championship level, which was set by Belarusian swimmer Ilya Shaymanovich, who won the first gold medal in his sports career with a time of 55.70 minutes, and ahead of Italian swimmer Nicolo Martinini, who finished second by one tenth of a second, and American swimmer Nick Fink finished third, 0.17 seconds behind.

Elia also holds the world record for the men’s 100m breaststroke, which is 55.28 seconds, and the world record for the men’s 50m breaststroke, with a time of 25.25 seconds.

In the women’s 50m breaststroke final, 18-year-old Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko dominated the race, achieving first place with a time of 29.34, while Italian swimmer Benedetta Pilato and Sweden’s Sophie Hanson took second and third places, respectively.

The men’s 200 freestyle race took the audience’s breath until the last moments, as the winner and runner-up exchanged their positions in the last ten metres, and the second and third places also exchanged their positions during those moments as well. The swimmer San Woo Hwang from South Korea won the first place with a time of 1:41.60 minutes, He beat Alexander Shegolev of the Russian Swimming Federation by just 0.03 seconds, and took the first medal of his career, while the Lithuanian swimmer claimed his second medal at the World Swimming Championships by finishing third with a time of 1:41.73, ahead of British swimmer Duncan Scott, who finished fourth by 0.02 second.

The enthusiastic races continued throughout the evening, which also saw Swedish swimmer Louise Hanson achieve gold in the women’s 100 meters backstroke with a time of 55.20 minutes, ahead of Canadian Kayleigh Massey, who finished second with a time of 55.22 seconds, and American swimmer Kathryn Berkoff who finished third with a time of 55.40 seconds.

The second day’s competitions concluded with the 4X50m freestyle mixed relay race, in which Canada won the first place with a time of 1:28.55 minutes, while the Netherlands finished second with a difference of 0.06 seconds, and the Russian swimming team ranked third with a time of 1:28.97 minutes.

Swimmer Sun Woo Hwang, who won gold in the men’s 200 freestyle, said: “I am happy to win this victory here in Abu Dhabi and at the Etihad Arena. It was my first participation in this tournament, so it was very important for me. Al Ittihad Arena, and after scoring the first win of my career here, I am now looking forward to coming back and achieving more successes here.”

Italian swimmer Niccolo Martinini, who won silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke, said: “I did my best to win the race, but this year’s long sporting season affected my level, and the effort was mental as much as it was physical, the competition was strong today, but what What matters is maximum effort and the spirit of friendship that unites the competitors.”

Saturday will see the finals of the men’s 200m breaststroke, women’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 800m freestyle, and the mixed relay 4x50m freestyle.