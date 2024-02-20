Italy is “the first country in Europe for deaths attributable to air pollution with around 80 thousand premature deaths per year, and to effectively combat the smog that grips our cities it is necessary to change the daily habits of the population, starting from private buildings “. This is the analysis of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), which comments on the alarming data on smog recorded in recent days in Milan and throughout the Po Valley.

“The direct effects of pollution on human health affect various systems and organs – explains the Sima president, Alessandro Miani – Pathologies of the cardiovascular system represent the first cause of death in Italy (coronary events and acute myocardial infarction, 9,000 cases/year and cerebral strokes, 12,000 cases/year), followed by respiratory system diseases (7,000 premature deaths per year). Fine particles and nitrogen oxides are able to worsen oxidative stress and trigger a systemic inflammatory response at the level of the vascular system, causing atherosclerosis and endothelial dysfunction, greater platelet aggregation, thus resulting in ischemic heart disease. But the inflammatory effects of particulate matter – he underlines – also occur on the lung and on neurons through inhalation and crossing the blood-brain barrier”.

“It is essential and can no longer be postponed to act quickly to drastically reduce the main sources of air pollution emissions”, is Miani's appeal. “One of the main causes of smog in our country is represented not by the industrial sector or by cars private, as is mistakenly thought, but from private buildings, starting from the heating of homes: it is therefore necessary to change daily habits – he points out – by rationalizing energy consumption, limiting the times the heating systems are turned on and lowering the temperatures in the home, thus to contribute to the fight against air pollution. Like Sima, we have proposed to the Government to mitigate the harmful effects of smog starting from urban buildings, through incentives aimed at facilitating coating interventions on wall and glass surfaces with an ethanol-based photocatalytic titanium dioxide 'coating', which has been demonstrated in studies scientific studies to be activated by natural light to carry out an action of decomposition and reduction of atmospheric pollutants”.