Italy is “the first country in Europe for deaths attributable to air pollution with about 80,000 premature deaths a year”. This was underlined by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), commenting on the research disseminated by Legambiente, according to which 29 cities exceed the limits of fine particles in 2022. “It is essential and can no longer be postponed to act quickly to drastically reduce the main emission sources of air pollution”, says the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani, explain that the scientific society has “proposed to the Government to mitigate the harmful effects of smog starting from urban buildings, through incentives aimed at facilitating interventions of covering masonry and glass surfaces with an ethanol-based titanium dioxide photocatalytic ‘coating’, which has been shown in scientific studies to be activated by natural light to decompose and reduce atmospheric pollutants”.

“A Mitigation Action that Europe appreciates and enhances – comments Miani – The direct effects of pollution on human health affect various systems and organs. Pathologies of the cardiovascular system represent the first cause of death in Italy, followed by pathologies of the respiratory system. The indirect effects of pollution lead to a +14% increase in the incidence of all cancers in polluted sites”.