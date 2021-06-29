“You want to ‘do’ the American ‘Mericano,’ Mericano … Sient’a mme chi t ” o ffa fa ‘?“, He sang Renato Carosone in 1956. It seems written specifically for Silvio Berlusconi that since he launched the one-party center-right project, frightened by the collapse in the Forza Italia polls, every week he comes up with a new idea. A few days ago is the approach to the US model of the republicans. A large right-wing party that gathers everyone: liberals, nationalists and moderates. Silvio’s dream. Today he adjusts the game and proposes a single center-right party called the CDU, the popular party of Merkel in Germany.
“The single party is not a ‘cold fusion’ imposed from above, which can be achieved in a few weeks. On the contrary, we must do the opposite: a great job that involves the militants, the elected and above all the center-right public opinion, the categories, women and men of civil society close to the ideas, values and legitimate interests that we represent. “Says the leader of Forza Italia in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And on the times he explains: “To tell the truth no one has ever talked about the end of the year. As a realistic time horizon I have indicated the elections of 2023”.
Berlusconi then underlines that “mine proposal is addressed to both Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni and to the other center-right forces “. And on the name he does not reject ‘Italian center-right’:” It has the merit of clarity, and the reference to Italy, the country we love, seems useful to me. I don’t even mind United Center Right, whose acronym, CDU, would have the merit of recalling what for us is a reference model, our German partners in the European People’s Party. The center-right needs a strong link with the liberal, Christian, pro-European, guarantors that we at Forza Italia represent. These are the values of the EPP, which we will never give up. After all, the parties expressing the EPP are returning to win all over Europe, just yesterday in France at the regional, a few weeks ago in Madrid and in Germany, soon it will also happen in Italy “, underlines Berlusconi.
