All of Brazil — young and old, from the city or rural enclaves, fans of samba or backwoodsmanleft or right—mourns this Saturday the presenter who for decades reigned over Sunday nights on the small screen, the most influential man in Brazilian television, the entrepreneur who started out as a street vendor and built a communications empire with the SBT channel as its flagship. Silvio Santos died at the age of 93, this morning in São Paulo, due to bronchopneumonia after suffering from the N1H1 flu, as confirmed by the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he had been hospitalized for 17 days. Although his name is little known abroad, among his compatriots he was as famous as Pelé.

Born in 1930 in Rio de Janeiro under the name of Senor Abravanel, he was the firstborn of a couple of Sephardic Jews who came to Brazil from the Ottoman Empire. Before discovering his calling for television, advertising and entertainment, he studied accounting and was a paratrooper in the army. He came to the small screen because he sensed, in the sixties, that it would be a formidable business.

Santos leaves behind a wife, six daughters — some of whom have taken back their original surname — and an indelible legacy on television, a medium that has shaped Brazilian society like no other over the past few decades thanks to its unbeatable reach. It reached almost every corner of this continental country. The bills folded like airplanes that he threw to the public and countless memorable moments are part of the collective memory.

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown gave him the opportunity to start saying goodbye when he was already in his nineties. He was reluctant to officially retire.

He was superstitious. And he displayed genius and character until his grave. He refused to allow his channel to prepare an obituary and special programming in advance to be broadcast on the day of his death, something that was common in the sector. SBT initially continued with its programming—Scooby Doo cartoons—while the rest of the channels and the press published the specials they had ready. An hour and a half later, an emotional presenter gave the news on SBT: “We are only now interrupting the programming because we are managing our grief. We are giving news that we never wanted to give.”

By then, his death was already the news of the day in all the media in Brazil. And it has been followed by a cascade of condolences, displays of affection and clips with memorable moments of his career. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remembered him in X: “His departure leaves a void in Brazilian television and marks the end of an era in the country’s communication.” For six decades he presented Silvio Santos’s program, which was inherited by one of his daughters and is still on the air.

Jair Bolsonaro, the Workers’ Party, Corinthians and Flamengo, the SBT and Globo channels… All Brazilians have joined together to say goodbye to him. “Today the sky is happy with the arrival of our beloved Silvio Santos. He lived 93 years to bring happiness and love to Brazilians,” says the official note released by SBT, the television channel that the presenter and businessman created. With a hundred affiliated stations, it is one of the most watched in Brazil. Globo, the leading broadcaster, has also elegantly surrendered to the star of the competition: “Thank you for so much, Silvio! Sundays will always be yours.”

Santos influenced Brazilian television like no one else. He first appeared on screen in 1953, when John F. Kennedy was president of the United States and Pelé had already won two of his three World Cups. And for 65 years, he hosted Silvio Santo Programs, four hours of variety shows on Sunday nights with contests, musical performances, humor, interviews… A cocktail of entertainment and joy that has become a classic that millions of Brazilians still enjoy as an escape from the endless difficulties of their daily lives. She never stopped dyeing her hair because the time she tried to show her gray hair the scandal was huge.

Silvio Santos, Brazil’s most famous presenter, parades in Rio’s Sambadrome in 2001. Paulo Whitaker (REUTERS)

With his death, memorable moments of his life have been resurrected, such as the carnival parade that paid tribute, in 2001, to his career at the Sambadrome —one of the greatest honors a Brazilian can reap— or that day in 1989 when Lula appeared in Silvio Santos’ program to introduce himself to his compatriots. The Workers’ Party was running for the presidential election for the first time, with the then fierce trade unionist and organiser of strikes during the dictatorship as its candidate. Television and Silvio Santos were the shortest way into Brazilian homes. In four minutes, Lula gave a prime-time rally. He lost those elections and the two that followed, but that was the start of his political career and a relationship with the presenter marked, as the president recalled, by “respect and affection.”

Silvio Santos began his career in television by renting a 30-minute slot in the evening slot of a São Paulo channel. From there he built an entire communications empire as an entrepreneur, continuing to attend his Sunday appointment with millions of viewers until the pandemic.

