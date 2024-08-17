Patrícia, Daniela, Rebeca, Cíntia, Renata, Silvia and his current wife, Íris Abravanel, will receive the businessman’s inheritance, valued at R$1.6 billion

The presenter and owner of SBT (Brazilian Television System), Silvio Santos died at the age of 93 and left behind 6 daughters: Cintia (61 years old), Silvia (53 years old), Daniela (48 years old), Patrícia (46 years old), Rebeca (43 years old) and Renata (39 years old).

Cintia and Silvia are the result of his first marriage with Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel, better known as Cidinha Abravanel, who died of cancer in 1975. Daniela, Patrícia, Rebeca and Renata are the presenter’s daughters with the writer Íris Abravanel, with whom he married in 1981 and lived until today.

Among Silvio’s daughters, 3 present programs on the family’s channel: Patrícia, Silvia and Rebeca. Patrícia hosts the “Silvio Santos Program” since his father left TV in September 2022. Silva presents the “Lively Saturday”a children’s program that shows cartoons and promotes games with viewers over the phone. Rebeca is the presenter of “Wheel to Wheel Jequiti”a program that was also presented by Silvio until his “retirement”.

Daniela and Renata do not have programs on the family’s channel, but they perform administrative and editorial functions.

HERITAGE

Silvio Santos has a fortune valued at R$1.6 billion, according to the magazine Forbes. According to information from RecordTVthe presenter of SBT and owner of the Silvio Santos Group, left a will defining the division of his assets between his 6 daughters and his wife. In the division, each daughter, in addition to other assets and properties, would receive the amount of R$100 million.

Patricia Abravanel

One of the presenter’s best-known daughters, the first to start appearing in front of the cameras as a presenter, Patricia Abravanel She is 46 years old. She is the daughter of Silvio and his 2nd wife, Íris Abravanel.

A notable part of her story, on August 21, 2001, Patrícia was kidnapped in São Paulo. At the time, she was 23 years old, and was released after paying a ransom of R$500,000 on August 28.

She is currently the host of the talk show named after her father, “Silvio Santos Program”. It airs on Sunday nights, prime time on Brazilian TV. Previously, Patrícia hosted other programs on the channel’s schedule, such as “Sing if You Can”, “Fame Machine” and “Come Here”.



Reproduction/Instagram – @patriciaabravanel Patricia on stage at “Programa Silvio Santos”

Rebecca Abravanel

Daughter of the presenter with Íris Abravanel, Rebecca is 43 years old. He inherited command of “Wheel to Wheel Jequiti”one of the programs that was presented by her father. In addition to being a presenter, she is a businesswoman and executive director at Grupo Silvio Santos.

She was awarded twice at the Press Trophy in the category “Revelation of the Year” for your work on the program “Wheel to Wheel Jequiti”in 2019. In addition, he stood out at the forefront of “Cauldron of Luck” and of the “Good Morning & Co.”.

Rebeca is married to a football player Alexander Duckwho is currently without a club.



Lourival Ribeiro/Disclosure/SBT Rebeca and Silvio Santos during the program “Roda a Roda Jequiti”

Silvia Abravanel

Silvia Abravanel is the 2nd daughter of Senor Abravanel, adopted by him and Cidinha Abravanel. In SBTpresented the children’s program “Good Morning & Co.”. Currently, he hosts the morning show “Lively Saturday”, shown on Saturdays.

Silvia debuted in 2003 in AIITVa channel broadcast over the internet. In 2004, he began presenting the program “Real Life Cases” on her father’s channel. She also ran the “Pink” and various programs, including “Wheel to Wheel Jequiti”, “Silvio Santos Program”, “Animated Carousel”, “Lively Saturday”, “Sunday Lively” and “Good Morning & Company”. In addition to her television career, Silvia studied veterinary medicine at University of Western São Paulo.



Reproduction/Instagram – @silviaabravanel Silvio Santos and Silvia Abravanel in the SBT dressing room

Cintia Abravanel

Silvio’s eldest daughter, Cintia Abravanel is 61 years old. He is the fruit of his first marriage with Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel. She stood out as a visual artist and manager of Teatro Imprensa, which belongs to the family group of companies. Cintia is the mother of the actor and presenter Tiago Abravanel. She currently works as the director of the cultural area of ​​the family business.



Reproduction/Instagram – @cintiaabravanel Senor Abravanel and Cintia Abravanel at the presenter’s 93rd birthday

Daniela Abravanel Beyruti

Silvio’s 3rd daughter is Daniela Beyrutithe result of his marriage to Íris Abravanel. She is considered one of the main managers of the Silvio Santos Group and, currently, remains away from the cameras, dedicating herself to the administrative functions of the SBT. Responsible for the broadcaster’s programming schedule.

Graduated in social communication at Liberty University. When she returned to Brazil, she was executive director of SBT. Daniela was responsible for hiring such as Roberto Justus and Roberto Cabrini and for the return of Eliana to the channel.

During his tenure, the SBT acquired the program formats “10 Years Younger”, “Fashion Squad”, “What is Your Talent?” and “Do you remember?”, in addition to the North American series “Supernatural” and “Arrow”. In 2012, he was also responsible for the production of remake Brazilian of “Carousel”. Under his artistic direction, the SBT regained second place in national audience ratings.



Reproduction/Instagram – @danielabeyruti Daniela Abravanel Beyruti on “SBT”

Renata Abravanel

The presenter’s youngest daughter, Renata Abravanelis 39 years old. She is one of the most discreet daughters and also holds a management position at SBT. Renata replaced Guilherme Stoliar, Silvio’s nephew and trusted man for more than 3 decades, as president of the Silvio Santos Group.



Reproduction/Instagram – @renataabravanel Renata at the presenter’s 93rd birthday

