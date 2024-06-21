The pharmaceutical company intends to reposition the brand and expand sales; the priority of advertisements on “SBT” will be maintained

A Cimed should buy the shares of Jequitiof Silvio Santos Group. The total transaction is R$450 million and should be implemented in the coming days.

Initially, the pharmaceutical company would have offered R$400 million for the cosmetics company, created in 2006 by Silvio Santos. Executives would have accepted the sale after an increase of R$50 million, close to the amount collected in recent years. The information is from Folha de S. Paulo.

The decision would also have been made because the holding I was no longer able to invest the necessary amount in the company. Cimed intends to reposition the brand and expand sales.

The cosmetic company will continue to have advertisements displayed on SBT (Brazilian Television System) as a priority. The broadcast is part of the sales agreement and focuses on maintaining viewers’ interest in the brand.