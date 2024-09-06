Expropriation of a lot in Bela Vista, next to the Oficina Theater, ends a 40-year dispute between playwright Zé Celso and the owner of SBT

THE City Hall of Sao Paulo and the Silvio Santos Groupthrough the Sisan Real Estate Developmentsreached an agreement to expropriate the land in Bela Vista where a park will be created for the Public Authorities. The deal ended a 40-year dispute between the owner of SBT (Brazilian Television System) and Zé Celso (1937-2023), founder of Workshop Theater.

The municipal administration paid R$ 65 million to the company for the location that, for now, will be called the Bixiga River Park. However, there are disputes in the Chamber about honoring Silvio Santos (1930-2024) or Zé Celso with the name of the future park. The mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and the CEO of the Silvio Santos Group, José Roberto Maciel, signed this Friday (6.Sep.2024) the agreement document.

Renata Abravanel, president of the group’s Board of Directors and daughter of Silvio Santos, stated that “the history of the neighborhood is intertwined with the history of the 65 years of the Silvio Santos Group”.

“This negotiation was also his wish to allow the neighboring community to have a new park and we hope it will be an excellent space for coexistence and leisure for the population”he said.

According to the CEO of the Silvio Santos Group, the “The outcome of the negotiation met the expectations of all involved“. Through the profile On Instagram, Teatro Oficina celebrated the expropriation of the land.

“Today, the 11,000 m² of the last piece of land free from compulsory verticalization in the center of the city of São Paulo becomes public land!”he wrote.

UNDERSTAND THE DISPUTE FOR LAND

Silvio Santos, owner of the land since the 1980s, wanted to build a building for his group, while Zé Celso claimed that this would harm the theater’s cultural activities and took the case to court.

In 2017, both tried to reach an agreement without success, and the meeting was publicized by the theater, which would have bothered the owner of SBT.

The dispute also involved a cultural park project designed by Lina Bo Bardi. Despite the site being listed as a heritage site in 1981, which prevented construction on the site, Silvio managed to reverse the decision. Condephaat (Council for the Defense of Historical, Archaeological, Artistic and Tourist Heritage of the State of São Paulo) in 2017.

