In a statement, the family says that a restricted ceremony was the presenter’s wish; the founder of “SBT” will be buried on Sunday (18 August)

The Abravanel family stated late morning this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) that the burial of the presenter and founder of SBTSilvio Santos, will be restricted to family members. According to the statement, the choice was made by the businessman. The ceremony will follow Jewish tradition and there will be no wake.

“We want to tell you that many times throughout his life, as our father grew older, he expressed a wish of his regarding his passing. He asked that as soon as he passed away, we take him straight to the cemetery and perform a Jewish ceremony. He asked that we not exploit his passing. He liked to be celebrated while he was alive and would like to be remembered with the joy with which he lived.”says an excerpt from the note. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 13 kB).

The presenter died this Saturday (Aug 17, 2024), in São Paulo, at the age of 93. He had been hospitalized since August 1 at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo. He had also been away from television for almost 2 years, since September 2022.

Silvio had also been hospitalized on July 16 with H1N1. He was discharged on July 21.

THE SBT confirmed Silvio’s death on social media. The broadcaster’s profile on X said that “The family is very grateful to Brazil for more than 65 years of living together with great joy”. The presenter leaves behind 6 daughters and his wife, Íris Abravanel.

JEWISH BURIAL

Silvio Santos was Jewish and therefore cannot be cremated. The burial is scheduled to take place on Sunday (August 18). According to the religion, the ideal is to bury the body within 24 hours of death so that it can rest. The burial location has not been disclosed.

The presenter’s funeral must follow religious rites. After the death is confirmed, the first step is to contact the Chevra Kadisha – a group of volunteers who carry out funeral procedures.

They are responsible for helping to prepare the body (Taharat). This is a time to purify the person’s soul. A bath will be taken with pure water while prayers are recited to ask for forgiveness for any sins committed during life.

Silvio must be buried in white clothes. The garment is called Tachrichim. The garments represent the neutrality with which the soul will meet God.

The coffin should also be simple. The idea is that everyone is equal before God. Religious tradition does not allow ornaments – it should only have a Star of David and the presenter’s initials.

Following religious rites, after the body and clothing have been cleaned, the coffin will be placed in contact with the earth. Each family member will throw a shovel of earth over the object. Then, a tombstone is placed with information such as the name, date of birth and death. All in Hebrew.

SILVIO’S CAREER

Silvio Santos was the son of 2 Jewish immigrants born in Ottoman Empirewhich ceased to exist in 1922. His father, Alberto, was from a region that today belongs to Greece, and his mother, Rebecca, from a city that is currently in Turkey. The presenter was born on December 12, 1930, in the Lapa neighborhood of Rio.

At the age of 14, Silvio began his career as a street vendor. He sold plastic covers to store voter registration cards. His talent for communication soon led him to radio, but he decided to return to work as a street vendor because he earned more.

He was drafted into the Army at the age of 18 and began serving in the Paratrooper School. Since a career as a street vendor was incompatible with that of the military, he worked as an announcer on a radio station in Niterói on his days off to supplement his income.

At the age of 20, the communicator began presenting shows and raffles in caravans of artists in São Paulo, which received the name “Caravana do Peru que Fala”. At the time, he graduated as an accounting technician from the Amaro Cavalcanti Technical School of Commerce.

Silvio decided to pursue an artistic career. He worked as a radio announcer on National Radio of Sao Paulo. To supplement his income, he created the magazine Games for Youwhich included crosswords, puzzles and riddles. It was sold in stores in the capital of São Paulo.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos (above, right) with the team from National Radio from Sao Paulo in 1956. From left to right: Silvio Santos, Luiza Duarte, Alceu Teixeira, Marita de Luca, Paulo Rogerio, Reinaldo Barroso, Jose Russo, Helio de Alencar and Jose Rosa.

Television, however, would be the main stage for building his empire.

In the 1960s, Silvio Santos debuted in Paulista TV with the program Let’s Play Hangman. This was the beginning of a journey that would transform him into one of the greatest communicators in the country. His friendliness, humor and interaction with the public became some of his trademarks.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos at the head of “Let’s Play Hangman”from TV Paulista, in 1960

In 1963, Silvio Santos launched the Silvio Santos Programinitially shown by Paulista TV. It was one of the first big hits in his career and played a crucial role in cementing his fame as a presenter.

THE Paulista TV turned TV Globo Sao Paulo in 1966. Silvio signed a 5-year contract.

In 1971, he bought 50% of the shares of TV Record. However, during your process of renewing contact with the TV GloboRoberto Marinho (1904-20023) conditioned the signing of the new contract on the non-acquisition of shares in the competitor. Silvio Santos accepted.

When the shares were put up for sale again, in order to avoid having his name linked to them and break the agreement with Marinho, Silvio bought the share of the station using the name of his friend Joaquim Cintra Gordinho. His share was maintained until 1989, when the station was bought by Edir Macedo.

Even before launching the SBTSilvio obtained the concession of TVS (TV Studios Silvio Santos Ltda.) in 1975. The channel went on air for the first time on May 14, 1976, from the tower of the old Continental TV.

In 1980, during the military dictatorship, the concession of Tupi TV was revoked. The broadcaster had accumulated debts with the Social Security and was accused of financial crimes. With the end of the company’s activities Tupi TVnew concessions were opened by the federal government.

In September 1980, the Ministry of Communications received documentation from 9 companies interested in the concessions, including SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão S/C Ltda.), of which Silvio Santos was one of the owners. Silvio’s group also opened a call for hiring former employees of Tupi TV.

THE SBT received in 1981 the concession of:

Radio Diffuser and channel 4 in São Paulo (SP);

Radio Marajoara and channel 2 in Belém (PA);

Radio Diffuser Piratini and channel 5 in Porto Alegre (RS);

channel 9 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The premiere of SBT It was on August 19, 1981. In an advertisement published in the newspaper, the new broadcaster said: “Today, at 9:30 am (Brasília time), tune in to TVS-Canal 4 and watch the federal government’s concession ceremony for the new stations of the Brazilian Television System. […] This moment will also mark the realization of ‘SBT’ on a national scale”.

The creation of the SBT marked the beginning of a new phase in Silvio’s career and established his presence as one of the greatest and most influential presenters on Brazilian TV. SBT became one of the main broadcasters in Brazil.

Outside of TV, Silvio was the owner of Baú da Felicidade and Banco Panamericano. He sold his stake in both companies in 2011. The stores were sold to Magazine Luiza, and the bank to BTG Pactual.

