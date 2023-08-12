Another playboy in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’? Francesca is willing to get over her break with Diego Montalbán after the drama experienced in the América Televisión series; However, Silvio, the ‘Noni’ coach, seems to see an opportunity to fill his pockets with other people’s money. In such a context, he planted a similar ‘chape’ on Mrs. Maldini, but it was not expected that she would put a ‘patch’ on him immediately. “You’re ordinary,” she told him angrily, before asking ‘Pacho’ to remove him from her mansion. VIDEO: America TV

#Silvio #kissed #Francesca #bottom #room #puts #tremendous #patch #quotOrdinaryquot