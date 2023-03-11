Matteo Salvini, surprise party for 50 years. Among the guests Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni

It took a birthday to put an end to the tensions – perhaps – between the celebrated Matteo Salvini, the premier Giorgia Meloni and the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. 50 candles were blown out by the secretary of the League at the surprise party organized in great secrecy by his girlfriend, Francesca Verdini, in a farmhouse in Uggiate Trevano, in the province of Como. As revealed by Dagospy, the prime minister was accompanied by her partner Andrea Giambruno and her daughter Ginevra, while the president of Forza Italia arrived with his girlfriend Marta Fascina. The Northern League ministers Giancarlo were also sitting at the same table Giorgetti and Robert Calderoli.

Among the participants in the party, then, also the entrepreneur Antonio Angelucci, publisher of Libero e il Tempo who just recently concluded the negotiation with the Berlusconi family for the purchase of 70% of the newspaper Il Giornale. Also present were the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fountain and Education Minister Giuseppe Valditarathe queen of Roman salons Sandra Carrarothe manager Flavio Cattaneo together with his partner Sabrina Ferilli. A rich menu for over 100 guests, of two first courses and a second course: pacchero with white ragout and parsley emulsion, risotto with aromatic herbs and spinach; then seared beef and seasonal vegetables from the garden.





Matteo Salvini, the great absentees at the party for the 50th birthday of the secretary of the League

In addition to those present, however, they are also causing a sensation the names of the absentees: Second Dagospy the missing were first of all the force worker Licia Ronzulli, who lives a few steps from the place of the party. It’s still Attilio FontanaVittorio Feltri, Augusto Minzolini, Maurizio Belpietro and Vittorio Sgarbi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

