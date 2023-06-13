“He had some popsicles, a couple because he was hot, and he joked a bit with everyone as was his style.” Massimiliano Albanese, owner of the Maximilian Bistrot in Milan 2, is one of the last people to have met Silvio Berlusconi on Friday afternoon, before his admission to San Raffaele.

Accompanying the founder of Mediaset and Forza Italia, on what was his last visit to the garden district that he himself had built between the 1970s and 1980s with Edilnord, when his empire was above all an real estate, there were the men of the escort and his fiancée Marta Fascina. Berlusconi asked for a table with a view of the famous “swan lake”, a symbol of Milan 2 and in some ways of all that Berlusconi’s entrepreneurial and then political adventure was, and he stopped for half an hour to also take some photographs with the owner’s 7-year-old son and other customers. “He was certainly a bit tried, but as always available to everyone,” says Massimiliano, who had already hosted the former prime minister in his restaurant on other occasions. With two boys, in particular, the conversation continued for a few minutes with Berlusconi inviting them to remember that what they had in front of them was always “the most powerful man in Europe”. The stop at the bar was also an opportunity to see the statue dedicated to the building of Milan 2 for the last time. Now I think we will put a volume right there in front, so all the people who live in Milano 2 will be able to write a sentence to remember it» concludes Massimiliano.