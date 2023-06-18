Silvio Berlusconi was on his way to the San Raffaelle hospital last Friday. They told him that he should undergo routine check-ups. Pure caution. But Il Cavaliere He asked the driver to take a detour and, before taking him to the medical center, to make a stop at Milano Due, the huge development he built in the late 1970s and which served as the platform for a business and media empire. Accompanied by his girlfriend, 33-year-old deputy Marta Fascina, and some members of her team, he entered the Maximilian bar, in the complex’s little square. He ordered an orange polo shirt and sat at the table in the corner, right in front of the cash register and the glass window, from which he had a complete view of the artificial lake that he had built in the place where it all began. He spent an hour there, took pictures with some children, repeated the same ice cream two more times, and then they took him to the hospital. Three days later, on Monday, he passed away.

“It would be nice to think that it was premeditated, of course. Imagine that he knew he was going to die and that’s why he came here to say goodbye to the place from which he built his empire. But I don’t know…”, explains Omar Calveti, manager of the bar where Berlusconi last saw the outside before entering the hospital. Today that table is empty. And the photo from that moment, published by the Italian media, shows an 86-year-old man, swollen by medication, flashing a childish and almost kindly smile as he takes a photo with a child who had probably also gone to take a photo. a pole to the same bar. The image of Berlusconi without Photoshop or makeup.

Silvio Berlusconi with a child, in the Maximilian restaurant, three days before his death, in a Twitter image.

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of families stroll through the large complex. Brick, vegetation, small lakes, birds, shopping centers and a lot of tranquility. If the upper-middle class had been built through some utopia, Milano Due would be the perfect representation of that aspirational dream of millions of Italians. The mirror in which a generation tired of economic stagnation, rigid Catholic customs and a way of life that did not change wanted to look at itself: no matter how much the Christian Democratic governments passed and the prime ministers fell. “We came here because it was a paradise. There were actors, journalists, good restaurants. Everything worked fine and it was two steps from the center of Milan. This place was a revolution”, explain Mattia and Teresa, a couple who bought a house in the early 1990s. It was sold directly to Berlusconi. That’s how it was then.

mogul monument

In the center of the square there is a monument dedicated to the tycoon, the work of his main sculptor, Pietro Cascella (the same one who designed the mausoleum of his mansion in Arcore). Today is full of flowers and writings. Milano Due had to be a neighborhood where cars were not the protagonists and children ran around safely. The first inhabitants arrived in 1971, but the complex continued to be built for several more years. Some 2,700 middle-class families now live here. Isolated blocks, built with technology from Siemens and Bticino, that surround a central space with swimming pools, tennis courts, schools and a “garden of aggressiveness” in which children, as the advertisements explained, could learn to fight like ” Indians and cowboys”. But the particular structure, sewn from bridges so that you would not have to cross zebra crossings, was also the place that housed the headquarters of the first Italian private television, TeleMilano 58, which began broadcasting in 1974.

Milano Due allows one to decipher many elements of Berlusconi’s life and aesthetics. Also of his cultural and physical geography – he himself spent his life crossing the complex to go to the San Raffaelle hospital from his mansion in Arcore – and of that political era in which Forza Italia, his party, knew how to connect with a fed up electorate of the gattopardism of the Italian parties. But the place also raises historical questions, such as the real origin of the money used by the magnate to build a development on a 712,000-square-meter plot of land in the municipality of Segrate, adjacent to Milan. The official version ensures that the capital was supported by a loan granted by the Rasini bank, where Berlusconi’s father worked, but that it was also used by different mafia families. The magistracy’s investigations always pointed out that it could have come from the links that Berlusconi established with Cosa Nostra. It could never be proven.

The architectural idea was that of the pristine landscape. And to prevent the television antennas from clouding the evocation folk of that artificial world, Giancarlo Ragazzi and Giulio Possa, the architects, decided to install an underground network. In 1974, Giacomo Properzj and Alceo Moretti got hooked on the network and began to broadcast all kinds of programs amateur in which the residents of Milano Due participated. Tele Milano Cavo was also born, and it was a success. A year later, Berlusconi took over the chain and thus began to organize a constellation of small stations that circumvented the law that prevented having a radio-television license that competed face to face with Rai. The fusion of all those artifacts gave rise to Canale 5 and then to the Mediaset empire.

Milano Due, in short, is the genesis of an orphaned universe since Monday, when Berlusconi died at the age of 86. The map of its ecosystem is small and the cardinal points are very close: Arcore, Mediaset, the San Raffaelle hospital, the AC Milan stadium and then the Monza stadium. All these projects began and developed from this residential space with an aroma that is as artificial as it is postmodern. His first creation. And that is what Berlusconi probably saw through the window of the Maximilian bar while he was chaining selfies with children and orange poles. “Have you not had enough already?” His partner warned him. But enough, in any case, are never enough when one senses that the end is near.

