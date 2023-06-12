The state funeral of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86, will be this Wednesday at the Milan Cathedral (north), after a two-day funeral chapel in his mansion and at the headquarters of his television, Mediaset.

The funeral will take place in the “Duomo” or cathedral of his hometown at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday. in the presence of authorities of the political, social and economic life of the country, headed by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

The funeral will be presided over by the Archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delphini.

Starting this Monday, the coffin of the deceased tycoon suffering from leukemia will be exhibited in his Villa Martino de Arcorea town near Monza, north of Milan, where he was already transferred aboard a car from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he died on Monday.

The burning chapel will foreseeably begin this Monday in his mansion, to which numerous followers have already arrived, and this Tuesday it will move to the headquarters of his television, Mediaset, in the Milanese neighborhood of Cologno Monzese.

After the death, this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, some followers gathered at its doors, with remembrance messages and with flags of Italy and his party, Forza Italia. Other admirers have already begun to leave flowers at the gates of his mansion.

Berlusconi’s coffin has already been transferred to his residence in Villa San Marino.

In Rome, the city in which he developed his historic political stage, the Italian flag shines at half mast in the Senate, where he held a seat since the last elections in October 2022. And the Chamber of Deputies will stop its activity for two days.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s three-time prime minister and scandal-ridden media mogul, He died at the age of 86 from leukemia.

He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was admitted again last Friday, after a brief break, since he had been hospitalized for 44 days due to his illness.

According to the Italian media, he had stopped responding to his cancer treatment.

Several supporters of the former prime minister came to the hospital and his residence to see him off.

Berlusconi died this morning surrounded by his five children, his brother Paolo and his partner Marta Fascina, 53 years his junior.

Despite the fact that his life was peppered with controversy, from his famous parties with young girls in Arcore to his possible links to the mafia, today both rivals and allies wanted to remember his “historical” facet.

From the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he underwent surgery last Wednesday for an abdominal herniaPope Francis referred to Berlusconi and his “energetic temperament” as “a protagonist” of Italian political life, while the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, lamented with “deep sadness” the death of “a great political leader who left his mark on the history” of Italy, changing “paradigms, customs and language.”

“He was above all a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions, with courage and determination,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who considered him “one of the most influential men in the history of Italy.”

Both Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, and his vice president Matteo Salvini, at the head of the League and both Berlusconi’s partners in the current center-right government coalition, canceled their agenda, while the Chamber of Deputies suspended its sessions.

Italian politician, media mogul and journalist Silvio Berlusconi. Photo: Eliano Imperato / AFP

In addition to the political and social upheaval caused by the death of Berlusconi, not less than expected, His death shakes his economic empire, which will have to be divided among his five children, but also his Forza Italia party, that its maximum leader is orphaned and does not have a clear heir.

Berlusconi held the reins of the party he founded in 1993 while all possible heirs have been disappearing unable to match the businessman’s charisma.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies