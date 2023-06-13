That of the former Premier is undoubtedly a large family: here are his 17 grandchildren

The news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi it left the whole of Italy in total despair. We remind you that the former Premier passed away on the morning of Monday 12 June at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. The President had been hospitalized here since last Friday following the anomaly of some values ​​found in the latest investigations.

Father, politician and entrepreneur, Silvio Berlusconi has undoubtedly dominated the scenes of our country for a very long time. One of the ex Premier’s greatest loves was certainly what he felt towards his 17 nephews. Just last October, Silvio Berlusconi announced the birth of his 17th grandchild, Thomas Fabioduring a speech given in the Senate.

These were the words that the former Premier had addressed to Giorgia Meloni on that occasion:

Mr Prime Minister, I’m also happy to be here because three hours ago I had my seventeenth grandchild, cheers!

Silvio Berlusconi, the boundless love for his grandchildren: let’s find out who they are together and get to know them better

Silvio Berlusconi’s family consists of 5 children. From the first marriage with Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio were born Marina and Piersilvio. After the end of the story with Carla Dall’Oglio, the former premier marries Veronica Lario in second marriage and three children were born from their love Barbara, Eleonora Luigi.

But who are Silvio Berlusconi’s grandchildren? We have already mentioned the little one Thomas Fabiothe second son of Luigi Berlusconi and Federica Fumagalli, already parents of Emmanuel Silvio. For those who don’t know yet, in 2021 Lucrezia Vittoria Berlusconi, the first daughter of Pier Silvio Berlusconi gave birth Oliviathus making the CEO Mediaset a grandfather and a great-grandfather of the former prime minister.

Also in 2021 Barbara Berlusconi became mother of her fifth child, Hector Quintus, born from the relationship with his partner Lorenzo Guerrieri. From the former partner, however, they were born Leo and Francesco Amos and of Alexander and Edward. In 2002 and 2003 Marina Berlusconi became the mother of Gabriel and Silvio and the three children of Eleonora Berlusconi, Riccardo, Flora and Artemisia.