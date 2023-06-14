This Wednesday, Italy will experience the state funeral of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which will take place in the cathedral of Milan (north) and where hundreds of people are already crowding to say their last goodbye to the politician, also expectant before a “historic” event.

The tycoon and politician died on Monday at the age of 86 due to leukemia in the hospital where he had been hospitalized since last Friday.

The Duomo in Milan, his hometown, hosts this afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) the funerals of the politician, officiated by Archbishop Mario Delpini and before national and European authorities, from the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

According to the Italian agency Ansa, the presence of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, are expected.

Before noon, the square of this monumental temple was already guarded by a large police device, which controlled access and the multitude of followers of the politician and tourists.

(Also read: Putin and other politicians fire Berlusconi: “He was a politician of world magnitude”)

Meanwhile, the flags of Milan, Italy and the European Union in the square were flying at half mast, as in the whole country, where a day of national mourning was declared.

On the esplanade, where the arrival of some 10,000 people is expected, two giant screens were installed to follow the liturgy inside the cathedral and two smaller ones in trucks on the sides of the esplanade to distribute the concentrations.

The tycoon and politician died Monday at the age of 86 due to leukemia.

The entire place was delimited with gates and the most fervent supporters of the “ex-Cavaliere” are already in the front row, many who came from other cities to say goodbye to him.

Alberto, for example, left his city, Treviso (north), at 5 in the morning, after deciding his presence late on Tuesday, after seeing on television some “ignoble attacks” on the memory of the controversial politician.

(You may be interested in: “He was very kind to Colombia”: Uribe on the death of Silvio Berlusconi)

In fact, many in Italy question whether it is appropriate to grant a state funeral to such a “divisive” politician, peppered with legal scandals and even convicted of tax fraud.

“I did not want to come here today, I wanted to see it on television, but the insolence that they have said with the dead man still present (…) go beyond the dignity of a person,” criticizes Alberto.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to the politician outside his residence in Arcore. See also Pioli expects it to be pleasant

Berlusconi’s supporters are willing to put up with the heat until the start of the ceremony and many don’t even think about eating to keep the first places. “I’ll stay until the end, I haven’t brought food, it’s not important not to eat once,” Rosaria confesses.

Others have come to thank the politician for his sporting achievements leading soccer teams like Milan, sold in 2017, and then the Monza. Claudio, from Sassuolo (north), also got up early to get a good place in the square to follow the funeral and fire a president who, he recalls with a photo together in hand, “made us win practically everything.”

“He spent 31 years at Milan and won 29 trophies. I think it’s something that no one will do anymore,” he celebrates.

(Also: Tax fraud, sex parties and the other scandals surrounding Silvio Berlusconi)

The doors of the temple, through which family members and authorities pass, are armored and separated from the “public” by a hundred meters. And in front of its façade some fifteen wreaths have already been placed to say goodbye to the politician, one of them from Meloni, head of the coalition government of which Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia, is a part.

The coffin, held a private veil in his mansion in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan, will arrive at the Milan Cathedral at 3:00 p.m. and will be received with military honors, as the protocol dictates.

After the liturgy, his body will be cremated and will rest in the chapel of his town, according to local media reports.

Funeral wreaths in Milan in honor of Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi’s journey, whose political death was announced prematurely on numerous occasions, is mixed with the history of Italy of the last thirty years. He was also one of the richest men on the peninsula, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at 6.4 billion euros (6.9 billion dollars) at the beginning of April.

Adored or hated, He was involved in endless lawsuits for controversial parties. Abroad he was known above all for scandals, legendary blunders, legal proceedings and diplomatic coups.

(Keep reading: Italy fires Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister who marked the country’s policy)

His death sparked reactions around the world, from the White House to the Kremlin, where Russian President Vladimir Putin described him as “a true friend.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE