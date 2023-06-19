A few days after the last goodbye to Silvio Berlusconi the official channel TikTok of the Monza Football has published an unpublished video where the rider can be seen entertaining with a group of children belonging to the youth teams.

Berlusconi was the president of Monza and under his guidance they managed to get to Serie A and stay there this year thanks to an excellent championship that ended in mid-table.

Source: web

The video posted by the official Monza channel is very tender and shows Berlusconi arriving at the field with a golf car driven by Adrian Galliani together with his partner Martha Fascina. The rider then met the young footballers and stopped with them for a few minutes, making sure he offered his precious suggestions.

“In life you have to set yourself goals and always set yourself ambitious goals, that when you tell someone maybe they start laughing and say ‘hell go that far. Instead, you need to be able to set high goals for yourself” – her words.

Then Berlusconi taught them a motivational phrase to repeat with him before the game. “Those who believe in it fight. Those who believe in it overcome all obstacles. Whoever believes it wins. All together”.

The enthusiastic children repeated the sentence with him and the coach thanked the president for the visit. Truly a very touching moment that showed an unprecedented Silvio Berlusconi.

In the meantime, however, it is not yet clear what the future of the Monza Calcio. Fininvest he reiterated that all the companies will continue in the name of continuity with the past. We need to understand how the knight’s children will want to manage the Monza Calcio situation. The theme has not yet been addressed in the family and therefore there are currently no indications on the future of the club, or if it remains in the hands of the Berlusconi family or if new investors will be sought instead.