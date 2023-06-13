Following the alarm, the first to arrive was Roberto Zangrillo, then the family members were called

In these hours Italy is at a standstill due to the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The news of the ex Premier’s passing has left everyone speechless. We recall that Silvio Berlusconi died yesterday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized for a few days for some tests. Over the last few hours, some background revealed by the doctors regarding the last hours of the President in the hospital have emerged.

Hospitalized for a few days at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan for some tests, the health conditions by Silvio Berlusconi suddenly worsened on Monday 12 June. According to what was revealed by the doctors, the worsening of the former prime minister’s health was:

Sudden, fast and quite unexpected.

According to some sources it seems that following the alarm of the deterioration of the President’s health conditions, the first to arrive at the hospital was Robert Zangrillo. The director of general intensive care and cardiac surgery at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan had long had a close relationship with Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi, what happened in the last few hours in the hospital

It seems that the President’s doctor has arrived in hospital in the early hours of the morning. Subsequently, when it was realized that there was nothing more to be done, the i were alerted family members of the former Premier, as well as his partner and brother. We recall that Marta Fascina has always been at Silvio Berlusconi’s side, even in his last hours.

According to rumors it seems that the former prime minister died around 9:30 on Monday 12 June, after the arrival of the family members. The news of his disappearance it was disclosed in the late morning and took the whole country by surprise. There are many people, belonging to the world of entertainment and not, who in these hours have paid their last respects to Silvio Berlusconi, a character who has been at the center of the scene in our country for a very long time.